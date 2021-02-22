Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland to testify before Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Del Quentin Wilber
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
As President-elect Joe Biden listens, Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee to be the next attorney general, is scheduled to testify Monday before the congressional committee weighing his appointment. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee to be the next attorney general, will tell senators Monday that under his leadership the Justice Department will wage an "urgent" battle against discrimination in American society while taking on the threat posed by extremists seeking to undermine the integrity of the U.S. electoral system, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.

In the remarks, Garland, 68, drew a parallel between the Capitol attack and another he helped prosecute: the 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest domestic terror attack in U.S. history. "If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy," he said.

A longtime federal judge, Garland has a sterling legal pedigree. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he worked for a big law firm before joining the Justice Department in the 1980s to become a prosecutor. When Bill Clinton became president, Garland was tapped to take a top role in the deputy attorney general's office. From that perch, he helped supervise the investigation into the Oklahoma City bombing. He left the Justice Department in 1997 when he won confirmation to become a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which is considered one of the most influential such courts in the U.S.

President Obama tapped Garland in March 2016 as his nominee to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia's Supreme Court seat. But the GOP-controlled Senate refused to consider the nomination and instead left it to the next president to fill. Not long after taking office in January 2017, Trump successfully won confirmation of Neil M. Gorsuch, a conservative jurist, to the post.

Despite blocking Garland's assent to the Supreme Court five years ago, powerful Republicans have signaled they respect the judge and consider him to be a moderate alternative to more progressive candidates Biden was under pressure to nominate.

Garland has received a lukewarm reception from progressives who worry he too often supported law enforcement from the bench and will not aggressively push for criminal justice and police reforms. Democratic senators are sure to pepper him with questions about how aggressively he intends to pursue civil and voting rights violations and reduce racial disparities in policing.

In his prepared remarks, Garland said the mission to uphold civil rights "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice."

"Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system," he said, adding that such groups also "bear the brunt of harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change."

Garland will not get much of a honeymoon if confirmed. He will not only be supervising the prosecutions of scores of people who are alleged to have attacked the Capitol but also be seeking to implement the Biden administration's progressive policies seeking to beef up enforcement of civil and voting rights laws and more aggressively prosecuting polluters. He will also have to boost morale at a department that often found itself mired in the scandals related to the prosecution of former President Trump's advisors and friends.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Abused woman survives brutal cold in national park but needs foot amputation, feds say

    “How she survived I have no idea.”

  • US charges three North Koreans over $1.3bn theft

    The "military intelligence agents" are accused of targeting some of the world's biggest firms.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • Durham police investigating death of man found shot on highway

    Durham police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday off of N.C. 55. A man later died.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • A far-right UCLA student who live-streamed the Capitol siege, and reportedly bragged he wouldn't get caught was slapped with federal charges for his role in the insurrection

    According to the affidavit, Secor's hateful views towards immigrants and Jews were well-documented by student groups during his time on campus.

  • Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

    It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.

  • Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Thai protests outside parliament after PM survives vote

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Thailand's parliament after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a parliamentary no-confidence motion on Saturday after a four-day censure debate. "It was a disappointment, but expected," protest leader Attapon Buapat said. "We want a peaceful protest," protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul told reporters after speaking to the police.

  • Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in 'massive step' toward normal

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nation's vaccination programme a "massive step" that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are expected to be inoculated by March, with Morrison among a small group receiving the first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. "This is the beginning of a big game change," Morrison told reporters moments after getting injected at a medical centre in Sydney.

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

  • 8 of the best and 8 of the worst John Travolta films of all time, ranked

    The "Grease" star has gone from a teenage heartthrob to a decorated actor, here's what critics think of movies like "Hairspray" and "Pulp Fiction."

  • Tshegofatso Pule murder: Man jailed for killing pregnant 28-year-old

    Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.

  • A video of David Letterman sucking Jennifer Aniston's hair on his show resurfaces online after his interview with Lindsay Lohan goes viral

    The interview between the "Friends" star and the late-night host resurfaced amid a national conversation surrounding sexism in the media.

  • Australian woman to lodge police complaint over alleged rape in parliament: media

    A woman who says she was raped by a colleague in Australia's parliament two years ago said in a statement given to Australian media on Friday that she would lodge a formal complaint with police to open an investigation into the incident. "Firstly, I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me … and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law," Brittany Higgins said in the statement, reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Police in the capital Canberra confirmed they had spoken to a woman in April 2019 over the alleged incident though she chose not to make a formal complaint at that time.

  • Turkey hires U.S. lobbying firm to return to F-35 jet programme

    Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme after it was suspended over its purchase of Russian air defences, a contract filed with the U.S. Department of Justice showed. Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s. It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month.

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

    Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," the source said. Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.