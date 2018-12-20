Attorney general nominee William Barr shouldn't face opposition for honest legal memo

Attorney General nominee Bill Barr is facing calls today for his rejection due to the release of a June 2018 memo where Barr expresses his views on the scope of existing laws as they related to the Mueller investigation. It would be a bad call for Congress and a worst call for our country in seeking out the best nominees for these positions.

Call it his Ben Zobrist moment. A long critic of the use of umpires rather than electronic strike zones, Zobrist was thrown out in the ninth inning of a 2018 game against the Milwaukee Brewers after telling plate umpire Phil Cuzzi “That’s why we want an electronic strike zone.” I will readily admit that I am a die-hard Cubs fan and that I agree with Zobrist in his public calls to replace home plate umpires. However, the view expressed by Zobrist hardly warranted his ejection and seemed to reflect more the sensitivity of the subject than the substance of the conduct.

Bill Barr is now facing the same questionable call at the plate. Despite his prior service as United States Attorney General and an impeccable career, Democrats are citing his previously stated views on the Special Counsel investigation as somehow disqualifying him from confirmation.

Barr has previously criticized former FBI Director James Comey for his violation of long-standing department policies during the 2016 presidential election. His objections were virtually identical to those stated by many Democratic members of Congress but also to a long list of former high-ranking Republican and Democratic Justice officials. Indeed, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein referenced those officials in a memo excoriating Comey for his “serious mistakes” and citing former federal judges, attorneys general, and leading prosecutors who believed that Comey “violated longstanding Justice Department policies and tradition.”

Barr has also noted that the Democratic contributions of members of the Mueller team are problematic for the Department in maintaining the appearance of the neutrality — a statement that seems unassailable and obvious.

Critics are now focusing on his criticism not of the Special Counsel investigation as a whole but the obstruction theory tied to the Comey firing. The latest issue involves a June 2018 memo that Barr wrote to Rosenstein as a former attorney general about the novel claims that he was reading about the use of obstruction laws in the Special Counsel investigation.

As Rosenstein himself said yesterday, former Justice officials are often consulted or share their views with their colleagues and Barr is known as someone who likes to maintain active dialogues with friends and colleagues on legal issues. When you are invited to lunch with Barr, you can expect an intense discussion over some intricacy of the criminal code or constitutional precedent. Even at 68, Barr displays the same precocious and insatiable mind that made him a legend at George Washington law school and the D.C. bar.

Dense analysis of legal issues

His idea of retirement is that he has endless time to run down any legal or constitutional issue. The June 2018 memo is quintessentially Bill Barr. It is a dense 19-page treatment of the statutory and constitutional issues touching on obstruction with dozens of citations and tight analysis covered decades of internal opinions and judicial precedent. It was also an issue that I had discussed with him in one of those legendary lunches.

Barr and I actually disagree on aspects of executive power. Barr is the product of the executive branch and holds a robust view of executive power as the driving force in our tripartite system. His natural default tends to be Article II and executive authority.

I am a Madisonian scholar who views Congress as the thumping heart of that system and my natural default is Article I. That makes lunches interesting. Nevertheless, I found Barr’s memo quite compelling and insightful. He was arguing that the likely provision being relied upon by Mueller on obstruction would present serious legal problems if pushed to cover the known facts surrounding the Comey firing. On this point, we agree. I have previously written that I do not see how an actionable obstruction case can be made on the known facts related to the firing. Moreover, Mueller has hired prosecutors including Michael Dreeben and Andrew Weissmann who advanced a sweeping interpretation of obstruction of justice that led to an unanimous and costly loss at the Supreme Court.