Attorney General ousts head of federal prison system in aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein's death

WASHINGTON — The acting director of the federal prison system has been removed in a leadership shakeup following the suicide death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General William Barr announced Monday.

Barr, who has been sharply critical of Bureau of Prisons operations since the financier was found dead in his cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center just more than a week ago, said he was installing a former director, Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, to serve another term as the chief of the nation's largest prison system.

Thomas Kane, a longtime prison official before his retirement more than year ago, also is returning to serve as deputy director, Barr said.

Hugh Hurwitz, who was the acting director during the time of Epstein's death, is moving to head the agency's division that prepares prisoners for re-entry to their communities.

“Under Dr. Hawk Sawyer’s previous tenure at the bureau, she led the agency with excellence, innovation, and efficiency, receiving numerous awards for her outstanding leadership, “ Barr said, referring to referring to a term that ran from 1992 to 2003.

Attorney General William Barr. More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jeffrey Epstein: Federal prison chief ousted by Attorney General Barr