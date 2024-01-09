Attorney general releases report on clergy sex abuse allegations

Jan. 8—GAYLORD — The Rev. Bryan Medlin was pastor of a revered Catholic shrine, the Cross in the Woods, when in 2021 his superiors received a disturbing allegation — the priest was accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to teens.

"Holy and horney wisdom" begins a group text that officials say Medlin sent to young men, teenage athletes, who attended a Catholic high school in Lake Leelanau.

Medlin's text listed sexual activity the teens could engage in, depending on whether, and by how many points, they defeated opponents in a hockey game:

"0-15 hug your gf for 15 sec . . . 60-100 just go find a room and get crazy with your gf."

"100+ Take you all down to one of downrivers finest topless bars, henryviii, subi's, hustler's, or chicks on dix. (The name is real)"

These and other disturbing details are included in a 130-page report released by Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel's office, following a years-long investigation into clergy sexual abuse in Michigan's seven Catholic dioceses.

The attorney general's office in October released a report on the Diocese of Marquette; the report on the Gaylord Diocese was released Monday and the attorney general's office said further reports on the remaining five dioceses are forthcoming.

"Our promise to the victims was that every case of sexual abuse and assault would be thoroughly reviewed and that the results of the investigation would be transparent," Nessel said. "I especially want to thank the survivors who have shared their stories, sometimes for the first time after decades of silence."

People who reported abuse are not named in the report, although the names of clergy who have been accused — 26 priests and two deacons — are included whether or not officials substantiated the accusations.

"There is no priest or active deacon in active ministry in the diocese who has a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse or misconduct against a minor," Bishop Jeffrey Walsh said during a press conference Monday.

Walsh apologized to victims and said he felt sorrow and shame over the harm caused by the church.

"As difficult as this report is to read, it is important for us as a church to acknowledge this painful part of our history," Walsh said.

Of the 28 clergy named, 16 are dead or presumed dead, 9 are alive but no longer active in the church and three remain in the church.

Those include Rev. James Kemp Gardiner, Rev. Donald Geyman and Rev. Raymond Charles Cotter, according to the report.

Gardiner is a sacramental minister at St. Anthony in Mackinaw City, Geyman is pastor of St. Francis in Traverse City and Cotter was transferred out of the diocese sometime in the 1990s.

Allegations against these three clergy members were not substantiated by the Michigan State Police or by the diocese's internal investigation, or those reporting declined to speak with investigators, or both.

Walsh said the church fully cooperated with the attorney general's office and directed reporters to data showing how 85 percent of the allegations of sexual abuse occurred prior to 2000.

Some of those who experienced abuse from a clergy member, however, reported the abuse much later.

The attorney general began investigating in 2018, simultaneously serving search warrants on all seven dioceses and seizing 220 boxes of documents containing an estimated 1.5 million pages.

Of this material, 21 boxes containing approximately 52,500 documents were related to the Diocese of Gaylord, the report states.

The report covers sexual misconduct and abuse complaints between Jan 1, 1950, (the diocese was established in 1971) and October 2018, and includes information from the search warrants, information provided voluntarily by the Gaylord Diocese, tips from a tipline and investigative reports from the Michigan State Police.

The attorney general's office has brought 11 criminal cases as a result of the investigation, none of which involved priests ministering in Gaylord, court records show.

In 2001, the Michigan Legislature eliminated the statute of limitations for first-degree criminal sexual conduct — meaning, criminal charges can be brought, regardless of when the abuse occurred.

Those interested in reporting can call 855-VOICES4, filed a complaint with the attorney general's office or contact the Gaylord Diocese's victim assistance coordinator at (989) 705-9010.