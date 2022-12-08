Attorney General requests execution warrant for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches

Aaron Gunches was sentenced to death in February 2008 for the 2002 murder of a man near Mesa. Gunches kidnapped and killed Ted Price in the desert off the Beeline Highway. Gunches pleaded guilty to the crimes.

The Arizona Attorney General has requested a warrant of execution for death row prisoner Aaron Gunches. The state supreme court gave the Attorney General until Wednesday to respond to Gunches, who is requesting to be executed as soon as possible. In a motion filed on November 25, Aaron Gunches asked the state supreme court to issue a death warrant, "so that justice may be lawfully served and give closure to the victim's family."

Gunches, now 51, was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, who was an ex-husband of Gunches’ girlfriend at the time. Gunches kidnapped and shot Price multiple times in a desert off the Beeline Highway.

“The rule of law is for all of our society to uphold, “ said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “We must never cease to pursue justice for victims, their families, and our communities.”

Gunches pled guilty to kidnapping and first degree murder in 2004, and has consistently waived his right to counsel, mitigation, and post conviction litigation.

If the Arizona Supreme Court grants the petition, Gunches would be the fourth man executed by Arizona since resuming the death penalty this year. Gunches has until Dec. 20 to file a response to the attorney general's filing.

If the high court agrees with both and issues a warrant for execution, the state must execute Gunches 35 days later.

