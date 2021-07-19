Attorney general restricts efforts to seize reporters' records

Attorney general restricts efforts to seize reporters' records
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clare Hymes
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — The Justice Department on Monday unveiled a new policy tightening the rules on prosecutors seeking subpoenas, warrants and court orders for journalists' records after the Trump administration was found to have secretly obtained information from reporters at three news outlets as part of its efforts to tamp down on leaks.

In a three-page memo to federal prosecutors and top Justice Department officials, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is prohibiting the department from using compulsory legal process — subpoenas, warrants, court orders and civil investigative demands — to obtain information from members of the press who are acting within the scope of the newsgathering process when pursuing leak investigations.

"Because a free and independent press is vital to the functioning of our democracy, the Department of Justice has long employed procedural protections and a balancing test to restrict the use of compulsory process to obtain information from or records of members of the media. There are, however, shortcomings to any balancing test in this context," Garland wrote in the memo.

The ban by Garland applies to reporters, their publishers or employers, and third-party service providers and extends to the "full range of compulsory process," including subpoenas, warrants, court orders and civil investigative demands. The prohibition also applies regardless of whether investigators are seeking testimony, documents, telephone records, metadata or digital content.

There are exceptions to the new ban: it does not apply to entities or individuals who are agents of foreign powers or members of terrorist organizations, when there is imminent risk of bodily harm or death, or when a reporter agrees to turn over the requested information. 

Garland also reiterated the department's support of legislation from Congress that would codify legal protections for journalists. 

Garland's memo to federal prosecutors formalizes a pledge made by President Biden and the Justice Department that the administration would no longer seize reporters' records while investigating leaks. Mr. Biden in May called the seizures of phone records from journalists "wrong" and vowed he would not let such efforts to obtain reporters' information happen again.

The prohibition from the Justice Department comes after the Washington Post, New York Times and CNN were notified that the department in the early months of former President Trump's administration had secretly obtained or tried to access their reporters' phone and email records as part of an investigation into the leaks of classified information about contacts between Mr. Trump's aides and Russia. 

The department imposed gag orders that prevented the news outlets from disclosing knowledge of the leak investigation and legal battles to block the attempts to seize the communications data.

Last month, the Justice Department inspector general announced his office would investigate the use of the subpoenas and other legal tools used by the Justice Department under the Trump administration to obtain the data from journalists, members of Congress, and their family members. 

The House Judiciary Committee has also launched its own review of the Justice Department's secret subpoenas during the Trump administration and has requested from the department a trove of documents related to the requests.

Dog trapped behind wall rescued and reunited with family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives urgent infrastructure warning

Iowa Christian summit attracts possible 2024 presidential candidates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand's capital tightens restrictions to fight COVID-19

    Officials in Thailand further tightened coronavirus restrictions on Monday in response to an alarming rise in cases and deaths that is stressing the country’s health care system. City officials in Bangkok, the capital, ordered a range of establishments to close completely from Tuesday for two weeks or until further notice. Beauty parlors and barber shops may operate but must limit the numbers of customers, and public parks can stay open until 8 p.m.

  • Man who ‘needed a vacation’ tries to steal jet to fly to Hawaii, Colorado cops say

    “Life is not a video game.”

  • Texas Dems move voting bill protests to virtual after positive COVID-19 tests

    The Texas Democrats who are currently in Washington D.C. after fleeing their state to delay a bill that would restrict […] The post Texas Dems move voting bill protests to virtual after positive COVID-19 tests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. Attorney General issues broad ban against seizing media records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland formalized a new policy on Monday that broadly prohibits prosecutors from subpoenaing reporters' phone and email records, an abrupt shift after the Trump administration secretly seized records from several major news outlets in an effort to root out leaks. In addition to the new policy, Garland reiterated that the Justice Department would also throw its support behind new media shield legislation to make the policy permanent. "The Department of Justice will no longer use compulsory legal process for the purpose of obtaining information from or records of members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering activities."

  • Capitol rioter gets 8 months in prison in first felony sentence stemming from Jan. 6

    Hodgkins in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: CCTV footage via DOJ38-year-old Paul Hodgkins of Tampa was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Hodgkins is the first Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for a felony, setting a benchmark for hundreds of other cases that prosecutors have brought against individuals involved in the Capitol attack

  • UK opts not to vaccinate most under-18s against COVID-19

    The British government decided Monday not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more data on the available vaccines becomes available. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said the health benefits of universal vaccination don’t outweigh the risks for most young people, who typically suffer only mild symptoms of the virus. Among hundreds of people at a Paris vaccination center Friday, scores were teenagers with their parents.

  • Vulnerable children as young as 12 to get COVID vaccine, government announces

    Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that children aged 12 to 17 will be given a jab but only if they - or someone in their household - are in a vulnerable group.

  • Texas Democrats' escape will cost around $1.5 million, legislator says

    A large block of hotel rooms in Washington was booked with one state House member's personal American Express card.

  • Garland bars prosecutors from seizing reporters' records

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday formally prohibited federal prosecutors from seizing the records of journalists in leak investigations, with limited exceptions, reversing years of department policy. The new policy largely codifies the commitment Garland made in June, when he said the Justice Department would abandon the practice of seizing reporters' records in leak investigations. It aims to resolve a politically thorny issue that has long vexed Justice Department prosecutors trying to weigh the media's First Amendment rights against government's desire to protect classified information.

  • Britain says most children will not be given COVID jabs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Monday it has decided against giving mass COVID-19 vaccinations to all children and they would only be offered in certain situations such as when young people have underlying health conditions. Compared with adults, children are much less likely to develop severe illness following infection with the coronavirus. Children with severe neurodisabilities, Down's Syndrome, immunosuppression and profound and multiple learning disabilities will be eligible for the vaccine in new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

  • With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

    Noting that nearly all coronavirus deaths now are among the tens of millions of people who haven't received shots, despite widespread vaccine availability, Dr. Vivek Murthy painted an unsettling picture of what the future could hold.

  • Ben & Jerry's to stop selling in Palestinian territories

    Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Palestinian territories, saying the sales in the occupied land are “inconsistent with our values.” In a statement posted on the company’s website, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” “We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region," the statement said.

  • A Capitol Rioter Who Made It Onto The Senate Floor Was Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison

    Paul Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a felony and wasn’t accused of violence.View Entire Post ›

  • Fact check: Altered Hunter Biden photo falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election

    A viral photo of Hunter Biden shared to Facebook by Eric Trump has been altered and makes false claims about the 2020 election.

  • Robin Roberts says hosting

    Robin Roberts says hosting Jeopardy! is 'not easy,' despite how Alex Trebek 'made it look'

  • John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Welcome Baby No. 2 — Meet James Kristoffer!

    Newborn James Kristoffer is now the fifth child for John Carter, whose parents are Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash

  • Trump Organization official who reportedly testified for prosecutors previously said Trump misused charity funds

    Jeff McConney has reportedly testified for the ongoing Manhattan District Attorney's criminal investigation onto the Trump Organization.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • GOP Reps Gaetz and Greene Ignore 3 Cancellations and Show Up Anyway in Riverside

    The ever-controversial Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene decided to show up in southern California on Saturday for a “free speech rally” despite the third cancellation of their “America First” rally earlier in the day, this time by the city of Anaheim. According to a local newspaper report, Gaetz and Green dropped by Riverside City Hall to hold a “free speech rally” Saturday evening. The rally was originally scheduled to take place at the Pacific Hills Banquet and

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts