Attorney General rules fatal shooting of Minot man legally justified

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·5 min read

Apr. 8—MINOT — Authorities determined the fatal shooting of a local man by four area law enforcement officers after a high-speed chase more than a year ago was legally justified.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General on Wednesday released its findings from an investigation into the death of Jason A. Gora, 44.

Involved in the shooting were Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jon Guay and deputies Matthew Noyes and Darian Nadeau, as well as Mechanic Falls Sgt. Alfred Daigle.

By law, the Office of the Attorney General investigates any use of deadly force by law enforcement officers engaged in their official duties.

The chase started in Auburn on the night of Feb. 2, 2020, and continued into Minot, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Gora's father had days earlier asked police to check the well-being of his son. Unable to locate him, police put out an alert for a black Jeep Wrangler.

Gora's brother told police he and friends had found his brother in his Jeep in Auburn. When they tried to remove a handgun from his lap, he sped off. His brother said he was aware of text messages that indicated his brother was suicidal and he'd been hospitalized three months earlier after a suicide attempt.

Text messages in the days leading up to Feb. 2 suggested Gora may try to have police shoot him, according to Frey's report.

On the evening of Feb. 2, an officer spoke with Gora and urged him to go to the Auburn Police Department or a hospital.

Police learned later that night that Gora's brother had managed to take Gora's handgun from him.

The location of his cellphone suggested he was in the Poland area.

Gora's girlfriend told police he planned to walk to the Auburn Police Department, but minutes later, his Jeep was seen speeding in the direction of Minot.

County officers in three cruisers pursued Gora, whose Jeep reached 80 mph in a 50 mph zone. The Jeep ran through intersections and swerved into the oncoming lane, forcing vehicles into the breakdown lane, Frey's report said.

The Jeep crossed the centerline in Minot and smashed into Daigle's cruiser. The impact spun the cruiser and deployed its airbags.

The heavily damaged Jeep sat in the roadway. The four officers got out of their cruisers nearby. They could see Gora moving inside the Jeep, ordered him not to move and to show his hands. Two of the officers saw him reach for something in the backseat of the Jeep, Frey wrote.

Gora got out of the Jeep and fled down the road. The officers followed, shouting for him to stop.

He ran into a field, then a parking lot, stumbled and turned toward the officers.

"All the officers reported seeing something in Mr. Gora's hands that they all believed was a firearm being directed at them.

"Deputy Nadeau, believing Mr. Gora was leveling a firearm at him, deployed his Taser, while at the same time, diving to the ground in an attempt to avoid being shot. Deputy Nadeau then unholstered his firearm and shot at Mr. Gora.

"Sgt. Guay, believing Mr. Gora was holding an object as one would to level a shotgun or long gun and seeing Deputy Nadeau go down to the ground, thought one of his officers may have been shot and fired on Mr. Gora.

"Sgt. Daigle, believing that Mr. Gora had a 'shockwave shotgun' pointed at them, based on the curvature of the weapon and the way Mr. Gora was holding it, fired on Mr. Gora.

"Deputy Noyes, believing Mr. Gora had turned on them with a shotgun or other similar firearm, fired on Mr. Gora.

"All four officers reported they believed Mr. Gora was threatening their life and the lives of the other officers with deadly force and that they needed to use deadly force in response to the threat," Frey wrote.

"Even after Mr. Gora, struck by gunfire, fell to the ground in the parking lot, he appeared to be reaching for something," Frey wrote.

An investigation later determined that the object, a curved Kukri-style machete, was found about 3 feet from where he fell after he had been shot. It's sheath was roughly 25 feet from his body.

The officers administered first aid and were later joined by emergency medical personnel, "but to no avail," Frey wrote. Gora died at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. A toxicology screen revealed "extremely high" levels of methamphetamine in Gora's system, Frey wrote.

He wrote that it was "reasonable" for the four officers "to believe that unlawful deadly force against them was imminent and that it was reasonable for them to believe it necessary to use deadly force for self-protection and to protect the other officers from serious bodily injury or death."

Each of the officers had been made aware that Gora had been suicidal, armed with a handgun and "may provoke an altercation with police," Frey wrote.

The high-speed chase had posed a "significant danger" to the safety of the community and the ramming the cruiser had posed a threat to the life of Sgt. Daigle, Frey wrote. That action appeared to the county officers to have been intentional.

Gora later had ignored commands from the officers.

"All the facts and circumstances point to the conclusion that the officers reasonably believed their lives were threatened and that it was necessary to act in self-defense and in defense of third parties when they used deadly force," Frey wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • Israelis stand silent as Holocaust Day marked with siren

    Public buses and cars stopped on the streets and highways, and pedestrians stood in place in memory of those killed in the Nazi genocide. The annual memorial is one of the most somber days in the Israeli calendar, marking the anniversary of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto uprising — the most significant act of Jewish resistance against Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. The Holocaust is a keystone element of Israeli public consciousness.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Getting AstraZeneca's shot is safer than flying on a plane, experts say - the bigger problem is an 'explosion of vaccine skepticism'

    AstraZeneca's vaccine is fundamental to the global immunization campaign. But links to blood clots are prompting a new wave of distrust.

  • Bolsonaro dismisses being labeled 'genocidal' as daily COVID-19 deaths in Brazil top 4,000

    The situation is so dire in Brazil that experts warn its COVID-19 death toll could eventually surpass total deaths from the pandemic in the US.

  • Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests. Scientists are racing to track what’s left

    A remote-powered camera glides through the sunlit, turquoise waters of this corner of the western Indian Ocean, capturing rare footage of what scientists believe is the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Human activity is helping destroy the equivalent of a soccer field of these seagrasses every 30 minutes around the world, according to the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP). "There are a lot of unknowns -- even things as simple as how much seagrass we have," said Oxford University earth observation scientist Gwilym Rowlands, who is helping the Seychelles government map the island nation’s seagrass and estimate how much carbon it stores.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Thailand confirms first local cases of coronavirus variant

    Thailand has confirmed its first local cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K., raising the likelihood that it is facing a new wave of the pandemic, a senior doctor said Wednesday. The variant was found in blood samples from 24 people in a new cluster of cases involving customers of nightlife venues in the capital, Bangkok, said Dr. Yong Pooworavan, a virologist from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

  • Lawyer: Russian opposition leader Navalny has spinal hernias

    A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has complained of serious back and leg pain in custody, says doctors have found him to be suffering from two spinal hernias. Vadim Kobzev told the Interfax news agency on Wednesday that Navalny also has a spinal protrusion and is beginning to lose sensation in his hands. Navalny went on a hunger strike last week to protest what he called poor medical care in a Russian prison.

  • Khloé Kardashian attempts to flip her unedited photo debacle by releasing an Instagram post about her body image struggles

    "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," Kardashian said.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeon

  • See the $300 smart face mask made by a SpaceX designer and Will.i.am that has built-in headphones and Bluetooth capabilities

    Will.i.am's new Xupermask will be a bet on the continued use of face masks even after COVID-19 pandemic is over.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Hong Kongers heading to Britain under new visa scheme to be offered help with housing and education

    Help to access housing, education and employment will be offered to hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers migrating to Britain under a new visa scheme. Twelve “welcome hubs” are to be set up to help families and individuals from Hong Kong who are holders of British National (Overseas) passports and choose to relocate to the UK. The assistance programme is being rolled out after the Government opened up a fresh visa route to allow millions of people from the territory to come live and work in the UK, as well as seek full British citizenship further down the line. Boris Johnson announced the plan last year in response to China imposing a draconian national security law on Hong Kong, which Britain said undermined the "one country, two systems" principle that underscored the territory's autonomy from Beijing. Around 5.5 million Hong Kongers and their dependents are eligible for the scheme. While the uptake is difficult to predict, officials estimate around 300,000 people will move to the UK over the next five years. The new virtual hubs will co-ordinate support and give practical assistance in applying for school places, registering with GPs and setting up businesses. More than £40 million in state funding has been allocated to the programme, which will help support housing costs and facilitate English language lessons for those Hong Kongers that need it. Government insiders believe that it is likely to be wealthier, English-speaking citizens from the territory who choose the UK over other destinations, however. Schools will also receive dedicated teaching resources to help pupils learn about the historic connection between Hong Kong and Britain before the handover to China in 1997. The Government has said the visa route and assistance programme deliver on the UK’s “historic and moral commitment” to the people of Hong Kong who chose to retain their ties to the UK by taking up BN(O) status 24 years ago. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick last night extended a welcome to Hong Kongers and told them the Government is “doing everything in its power to ensure your success and happiness here”. He added: “We are a champion of freedom and democracy and will live up to our responsibilities to the people of Hong Kong, so that these families will come to find the UK a place they can call home” Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said: “It’s an unprecedented and generous scheme and there is no other visa in the world of this nature. We are working hard to successfully resettle people here and recognise there is nothing more difficult than leaving your home to rebuild a life in a new country. “I know communities up and down our country will welcome new arrivals with open arms and support them to build a new life in the UK.”

  • Jeffree Star was called a 'notorious racist' by rapper Yung Gravy after the mogul used his song in an Instagram story

    Yung Gravy reposted then removed Star's story, saying he "didn't realize" Star was a "notorious racist."

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell has received COVID-19 vaccine, is in good health

    U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday said Ghislaine Maxwell is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 and in good physical health, as Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and girlfriend prepares for trial on charges she helped enable his sexual abuse of girls. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors disputed claims that the 59-year-old British socialite has suffered from hair and weight loss while been subjected to restrictive conditions and invasive searches at the Brooklyn jail that has housed her since last July. Prosecutors said staff at the Metropolitan Detention Center have not detected "noticeable hair loss," that the 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Maxwell weighed 137.5 pounds (62 kg) last week, and that her lowest recorded weight of 133 pounds (60 kg) was normal.

  • These are the White House staffers working with Kamala Harris on curbing Central American migration

    Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to assemble a team to assist her in efforts to stem the migration surge from several Central American countries into the U.S., which has created one of the Biden administration’s first major challenges.