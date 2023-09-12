Attorney general says he won't defend governor's gun ban

Sep. 12—Attorney General Raúl Torrez sent a letter Tuesday to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, alerting her he will not defend her office in any lawsuit challenging her executive order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in Albuquerque.

The governor announced the order Friday after declaring the state in a public health emergency due to a high rate of run violence. She cited a series of shootings that have killed New Mexico children.

The order, in effect for at least 30 days, has led to several lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

In his four-page letter to the governor, Torrez wrote his office has an obligation to defend state officials when they are sued in their official capacity, but he does not believe the order will have "any meaningful impact on public safety."

He added, "I do not believe it passes constitutional muster."

The governor acknowledged Friday the order likely would lead to court challenges, but said she wanted to draw attention to the continuing problem of gun violence in the state, particularly in the Albuquerque area.