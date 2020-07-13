Attorney General William Barr was once widely respected. Thanks to Trump, not anymore.

Once, William Barr had a reputation as a serious and respected conservative lawyer. He had served as attorney general in George H.W. Bush’s administration and when he spoke, he spoke with gravitas and integrity. You might not agree with what he had to say but everyone, whether liberal or conservative, listened with respect.

In a year and a half, President Donald Trump has destroyed what it took Barr a lifetime to build. His repeated interventions in the Justice Department in support of Trump’s political goals have blackened what was once a sterling reputation. In just the past six months, he has personally intervened in Roger Stone's case in an effort to ensure that Stone received little or no jail time. He'd involved in an ongoing effort to get the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn dropped, despite Flynn’s guilty plea.

He has also attempted — unsuccessfully — to immediately replace the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, with a new, handpicked acting U.S. attorney despite the fact that Berman would likely only be serving for a few additional months until his successor — already identified by the White House — was confirmed by the Senate.

Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 2019. More

This one is particularly puzzling. Normally, a U.S. attorney leaving his position would be automatically replaced by the second in command. For some reason, however, the Trump administration deemed it critical that its chosen candidate take over that position for the next few months. The most likely explanation is that this had something to do with either current or planned litigation. And it is true that Berman was responsible for ongoing investigations of a number of President Donald Trump’s friends and associates, including Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate who was indicted and arrested two weeks after Barr’s failed effort.

Reputation, at a cost

In short, Barr has carried an immense amount of water in an attempt to please President Trump and carry out his wishes, all at the cost of his formerly stellar reputation.

In these situations, it’s common for the dutiful, loyal minion to expect some loyalty and care from their leader in return. Alas, it seldom works that way. When someone demands that you do unethical and improper things, he is unlikely to treat you ethically and properly in turn. If the interests of the institutions he's supposed to be serving mean nothing to him, why should yours?

From the Editorial Board: Public deserves an explanation for Berman's firing from top prosecutor's post

So despite it being shocking, it is unsurprising that President Trump commuted Stone’s sentence on Friday evening even though Barr himself called Stone’s prosecution “righteous” just last week. The reports are that Barr recommended against Trump granting Stone clemency and that, too, is unsurprising. Trump could have commuted Stone’s sentence at any time. Instead, to save himself some marginal political embarrassment, he first tried getting Barr to attempt to intervene in Stone’s sentencing.

A rolling Stone case

From a legal perspective, that was a humiliating fiasco. The entire prosecution team resigned en masse rather than carry out Barr’s orders, and the new attorney arguing the case refused to defend the Barr’s position and, instead, backed the original prosecution team. If you are the attorney general of the United States, it doesn’t get much more embarrassing than being publicly schooled in ethics by your subordinates. And it was all for nothing.

Resolve after appalling Roger Stone commutation: Don't let Donald Trump break us, America.