Attorney General William Barr is reportedly brushing off Trump's attacks over Hunter Biden investigation as a 'deposed king ranting'

Joshua Zitser
bill barr
US Attorney General Bill Barr speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 9, 2020. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty

  • Trump has shared calls to fire Attorney General William Barr and reportedly held a meeting to discuss firing him.

  • Barr "cannot be intimidated" by Trump and thinks the president's attacks are a "deposed king ranting," a source told CNN.

  • The relationship between Trump and Barr is reportedly like a "cold war."

  • Barr has considering leaving his post before January 20, according to The New York Times.

Trump has recently focused his energy on attacking Attorney General William Barr, calling him a "big disappointment" in a retweet of a message that suggested Barr should be fired immediately.

The president also discussed firing the top lawyer in a Friday morning meeting, according to CNN. He's reportedly furious over reports that Barr kept the federal investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes under wraps during the 2020 presidential campaign. 

But Barr "cannot be intimidated" by Trump, a source close to the AG told CNN.

In a tweet, Trump wrote: "Why didn't Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on - Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!"

The public feud between Barr and Trump as being like a "cold war," the source told CNN. Barr is, reportedly, "not someone who takes bullying and turns the other cheek."

Seemingly unbothered, the source disclosed that "none of this matters -  it's the deposed king ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump's election loss."

This isn't the first time that Barr and Trump have clashed. At the start of the month, the AG defied Trump by stating that the Department of Justice and FBI had not found any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

While Trump is said to be weighing up whether to dismiss Barr just a month before his term is up, Barr is also considered to be considering making an early departure.

Barr has contemplated leaving his post before January 20, according to The New York Times.

