Attorney General's Office identifies man killed by Englewood police at scene of triple stabbing

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has identified the man fatally shot by Englewood police at the scene of a triple stabbing on Saturday and released details about the confrontation that unfolded when officers arrived to the bloody scene.

Officer Luana Sharpe fired the shot that killed Bernard Placide, 22, a resident of the city, when she and other members of the department responded to a reported domestic violence incident inside a home on West Englewood Avenue at 8:12 a.m., according to a statement released by the attorney general's office on Thursday.

Sharpe and her colleagues arrived at the home to find three victims suffering from stab wounds and Placide, who was holding a knife, the statement said. After an unspecified conflict with the police, Officer Brian Havlicek fired a taser at Placide and Sharpe discharged a single round from her service weapon, striking the man.

Crime scene on West Englewood Avenue in Englewood, looking east from Orange Street, on Sept. 3.

First aid was rendered at the scene until emergency medical workers transported Placide to Englewood Health medical center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 9:17 a.m., according to authorities.

The other three victims survived their injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital.

Due to a directive that requires the Attorney General's Office to probe any civilian death that occurs during an interaction with law enforcement, the matter remains under investigation and no further details were released to the public.

On Saturday morning, officers from multiple jurisdictions — Bergenfield, Leonia and the Palisades Interstate Parkway among them — were on scene and had taped off a two-block stretch around the home, from Orange Street to the corner of Lafayette Place.

Meanwhile, neighbors bemoaned the tragedy and what's become of their once-tranquil community.

"It's sad, the way that it's turning out," said Jennifer Henry, a 15-year resident of nearby Green Street. "I've seen yellow tape like that more than enough."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Englewood NJ shooting: AG's office IDs man killed by police at stabbing