Attorney General's Office issues OWI charges against former Livingston County Undersheriff

Former Undersheriff Jeff Warder poses in front of a cruiser Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 to promote the Trunk or Treat event run by the sheriff's department.

Criminal charges have been filed against former Livingston County Undersheriff Jeffrey Warder more than two months after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Warder was arrested Oct. 26 after a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over on D-19.

"The trooper noted he looked intoxicated and could smell alcohol in the car," the Michigan Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

According to officials, Warder consented to a breath test on scene, which resulted in a preliminary blood alcohol content of 0.123.

A blood test was later drawn and reflected a blood alcohol content of 0.133, according to the release.

Warder resigned from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 1 following his arrest. A special prosecutor was requested by the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office to handle the case.

He faces one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of alcohol- open container in a vehicle. Both are misdemeanors punishable between 90-93 days in jail and/or community service.

Warder is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 19.

