Attorney general's office moves to hold suspended Somerset DA Thomas in contempt for comments about case

Jun. 3—SOMERSET, Pa. — The state Office of Attorney General wants to hold suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas in contempt of court for comments made to the media about his case.

A motion filed by the attorney general's office Thursday claims that Thomas violated a court order from earlier this year in relation to allegations that he entered a woman's Windber home in September 2021 and sexually assaulted and strangled her before she was able to flee.

According to the AG's office, a motion for decorum was made by the commonwealth on March 28, following "incendiary comments" made to the media by the defense. That motion was then granted on April 1 by Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany.

According to the order, all persons assisting or associated with counsel for the defendant, including the defendant himself, were "precluded from making extrajudicial statements ... prohibited under ... the Rules of Professional Conduct."

Thursday's motion cited a June 2 article in a local newspaper in which Thomas is quoted in saying that he faces a "bogus prosecution' from the attorney general's office" and that, the motion says, he is being "retaliated against for arresting the son of a county commissioner who's friends with Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser, the former Somerset County district attorney."

The motion notes that at the conclusion to the article was a link to another story where the defense said that the case against Thomas "looks and smells fishy."

In its latest motion, the commonwealth said the described conduct was a violation of the April order.

The commonwealth said at the time: "This is another attempt by the defendant to poison the well ... infect the prospective jury pool with wild conspiracy theories in the hope that these scurrilous accusations will take hold to his benefit," the commonwealth said in the motion adding that the described conduct was a violation of the April order.

In a motion filed by Ryan Tutera and Eric Lurie in response on behalf of Thomas, the attorneys argued that what Thomas stated to the publication "touches on his defense that what this case amounts to, and more pointedly, the way it has been handled by the attorney general's office, is a selective prosecution, which is a completely permissible defense that he will advance at trial and is therefore permitted under the Rule."

The defense attorneys said that the "sum and substance of the quote published in the June 2, 2022 article pertains to Thomas' record of how he tackled the drug problem in Somerset County while he was in office and the campaign platform he used to defeat the prior District Attorney Lazzari-Strasiser. The defendant, when he served as the District Attorney of Somerset County, did in fact conduct a major drug arrest of Terrell Robison Ickes, the son of Somerset County Commissioner."

The motion added that Thomas has no control over links to other articles that the media use to "sensationalize this or any other story it covers."

Thomas' attorneys asked that the motions be argued at a pre-trial motions hearing on June 16.

No hearing date has been set for the motions as of Friday afternoon.