Attorney General's Office to review officer involved shooting in Rapid City

Jan. 22—PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, will investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred at 10:17 p.m. (MDT) on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

The investigation revolves around an incident during which Rapid City police officers were in an area of north Rapid City when a short foot pursuit ensued with one male subject. The subject presented a firearm and was fatally shot by the officer.

The officer was not injured.

According to Jackley, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

DCI will lead the investigation, Jackley said, and noted that the Rapid City Police Department will also cooperate in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General for a final determination on the officer's action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.