Attorney General's Office to review shooting by Chaves County deputies

Jun. 17—The state Attorney General's Office will review the case where two Chaves County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed an unarmed man who had gotten into the driver's seat of a cruiser and was behaving erratically.

David Aguilera, who worked in the oil fields and had several children with his long-time girlfriend, was shot a couple blocks from his home outside Lake Arthur, south of Roswell, on March 27. The 34-year-old died at the scene.

On Wednesday, the 5th Judicial District Attorney asked for Attorney General Hector Balderas's office to accept the case due to a conflict. The AG's office accepted it and a spokeswoman said the office will independently review the investigation and determine if criminal charges should be brought against deputies Benjamin Conklin and Joshua McKelvey.

"We are working with the Attorney General's office to ensure that this case receives the full attention it deserves," said District Attorney Dianna Luce. "Nobody is above the law and we are confident that this will be fully evaluated at the Attorney General's office."

The investigation into the shooting was conducted by the Roswell Police Department and the New Mexico State Police. A policing expert who reviewed lapel camera footage of the incident told the Journal that it raised questions about why deadly force was necessary to stop Aguilera.

