Attorney Gloria Allred: R. Kelly is 'the worst' of all the predators I have pursued

Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
Gloria Allred, the women's rights attorney who represented several accusers in the case against the now-convicted R. Kelly, said Monday that the R&B star is "the worst" of all the predators she has pursued in her career, reports The Recount.

"Of all the predators that I have pursued ... Mr. Kelly is the worst. For many reasons," said Allred. "These were crimes against children and some adults." Allred went on to condemn Kelly for using the power of his celebrity and his enterprise to isolate, intimidate, control, indoctrinate, punish, shame, and humiliate his victims, as well as his enablers for allowing him to do so.

On Monday, a jury found the singer guilty of sex trafficking and rackeering on all counts, after hearing testimony from 11 witnesses accusing him of abuse. Kelly had pleaded "not guilty" to all charges.

"Let this be a message to other celebrities who also use their fame to prey on their fans," said Allred. "The issue is not if the law will catch up to you — the only question is when."

