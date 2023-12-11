Attorney Gordon Ball has removed himself from representing Gatlinburg wildfire victims

Prominent Tennessee attorney Gordon Ball has removed himself from the class action lawsuit against the National Park Service filed by victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire. Ball announced his withdrawal in a Dec. 6 court filing.

Ball’s handling of the lawsuit has been colored by accusations of mismanagement dating to the early days of the case. The face of the lawsuit, Michael Reed, filed a malpractice lawsuit against Ball and other attorneys in state court in 2022 after a federal judge dismissed the families' federal lawsuit over what amounted to a paperwork error, saying Ball wasn't clear enough about why the plaintiffs were suing the government. Specifically, that the park failed to warn the surrounding community of the fire.

Reed alleged Ball’s missteps in filing torpedoed any chance he had at justice for his wife and two daughters who died in the blaze.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously overturned the district judge’s ruling in August, ruling the entire case points to the National Park’s failure to warn.

Reed’s malpractice lawsuit − which he filed in Davidson County Circuit Court − has been paused pending the outcome of the federal lawsuit.

A team of attorneys from three separate law firms are working on the lawsuit against the National Park Service. The other two – the national firm of Cohen, Milstein, Sellers and Toll and Knoxville’s Gilreath and Associates – will continue to represent the class, Ball said in his filing.

Sidney Gilreath of Gilreath and Associates told Knox News Ball's decision came down to Ball's disagreement on how the lawsuit was being handled.

“Gordon wanted to do something on his own without consulting with the other attorneys and would not agree to wait to file his motion," Gilreath said. "The motion was going to be filed anyways later but he didn’t want to wait, and he refused to cooperate with Cohen and Milstein … so they disagreed, and Gordon just made the decision, I guess, that he would rather withdraw then to litigate it.

"So, that’s what he did.”

A spokesperson for Cohen, Milstein, Sellers and Toll did not immediately respond to a Knox News request for comment.

Ball did not respond to a call, text or email from Knox News seeking comment.

Gordon Ball's past cases

Ball has been the subject of a number of Knox News investigations in recent years over his use of the cy pres doctrine, which allows unclaimed money from class action lawsuits to be sent to organizations suggested by the winning side's legal counsel.

Knox News found Ball has successfully directed unclaimed reward money to causes dear to him, including to East Tennessee State University, the University of Memphis School of Law and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. In each case the universities had no relation to the subject of the lawsuit. Each accepted the money and later named facilities after Ball.

In July, representatives from Cohen, Milstein, Sellers and Toll successfully blocked Ball from giving cy pres dollars to the Neel Corporate Governance Center at the University of Tennessee in a lawsuit both sides were involved in related to a class action lawsuit against an accounting company. The firm cited Knox News’ reporting in its argument against sending the money to the Neel Corporate Governance Center.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tyler_whetstone.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Attorney Gordon Ball no longer representing Gatlinburg wildfire victims