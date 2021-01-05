An attorney got disbarred in 2020 for not answering the Florida Bar. She died in 2019

David J. Neal

Delray Beach attorney Sabrina Spradley wasn’t the first attorney to receive a longer suspension or even be disbarred for ignoring the Florida Bar’s requests for paperwork after a suspension.

But Spradley’s Feb. 11 suspension and Dec. 2 disbarment by the state Supreme Court for contempt came well after her death, which online databases and online obituaries place at Oct. 14, 2019.

She was 41. None of the obituaries list the cause of Spradley’s death.

Sabrina Spradley
Sabrina Spradley

Spradley even appears on the Florida Bar’s most recent report of attorney’s disciplined by the state Supreme Court. On the alphabetical list of attorneys, Spradley slots right below permanently disbarred Miami attorney Leonardo Roth.

“We’re not aware of this happening before,” a Florida Bar spokesperson said Tuesday. “It’s unfortunate.”

A $4.3 million embezzlement got a Miami lawyer disbarred. But did he stop practicing?

No answers and suspensions

The FIU School of Law graduate didn’t answer numerous letters from the Florida Bar concerning grievances filed in 2017. But Spradley was still alive and practicing, as evidenced by volcanic emails filled with erratic spelling and caps-lock virtual screaming she sent to opposing counsel and a judge’s assistant during that time.

For ignoring the Bar’s letters about the grievances, Spradley got suspended in 2018 until she responded to the Bar’s inquiries. She was still suspended when the discipline process from the emails ended with an 18-month suspension in April 2019, as detailed in a Miami Herald story.

As with every suspended attorney, Spradley was requested to comply with Florida Bar rules “by notifying her clients, opposing counsel and tribunals of the suspension and providing The Florida Bar, within 30 days of the suspension, a sworn affidavit listing the names and addresses of all persons and entities that were furnished a copy of her suspension order.”

Understandable non-compliance

Suspended attorneys regularly fail to do this. A few names up from Spradley on the Florida Bar discipline report, you’ll find St. Petersburg’s Ronald Nelson, suspended 91 days because he “was held in contempt of the court’s order dated March 27 for failing to notify clients, opposing counsel and tribunals of his suspension.”

When Spradley didn’t produce any such notification, the Florida Bar filed a petition for contempt and order to show cause. The state Supreme Court accepted the petition and suspended Spradley on Feb. 11 for three years.

The Florida Bar’s letters to Spradley in February and March requesting the affidavit from the February 2020 suspension continued to bounce back with “return to sender.”

So, the Bar filed another petition for contempt and order to show cause, requesting Spradley’s disbarment, which the state Supreme Court granted on Dec. 2 — almost 14 months after her death.

Latest Stories

  • Georgia Senate election: Loeffler and Perdue accused of photoshopping opponents in racist attack ads

    ‘There is no level she could stoop to that would surprise us,’ says Warnock’s campaign after ad manipulation by Loeffler

  • FDA warns COVID-19 test used by Congress is 'particularly' prone to false negative results

    The Food and Drug Administration this week alerted health care providers and patients that a COVID-19 diagnostic test made by Curative poses a "risk of false results, particularly false negative results," Politico reports.The House and Senate screen members, staff, and reporters covering Capitol Hill with the Curative test, so when Congress is in session that means dozens, sometimes even hundreds of people, use it to determine if they're infected. The FDA is now saying the test should not be used as the only data point "for treatment or patient-management decisions" and suggested limiting its use for people displaying symptoms for 14 days or less.Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, acknowledged the warning in a Monday memo obtained by Politico, but said Curative's test is "the most accurate available" and false results are a risk faced by all coronavirus tests. "We expect to have additional information in the coming days from the FDA and our expert consultants with regard to any concerns about the ongoing use of this test for the Capitol community," the memo reads. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Wisconsin Gov. Activates National Guard ahead of Charging Decision in Kenosha Police Shooting

    Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard on Monday to provide support to law enforcement in Kenosha, ahead of an expected decision on whether to press charges a police shooting.A Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, in August while responding to a domestic violence call. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Blake for suspected third-degree sexual assault. A white officer shot Blake several times during the attempted arrest, and Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.Video of Blake's shooting quickly went viral and was followed by a week of riots in Kenosha, during which rioters destroyed dozens of businesses in the city. The riots came in the wake of widespread civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis.The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Blake sometime within last two weeks of January. Governor Evers ordered the National Guard to provide 500 service members to assist Kenosha law enforcement ahead of the district attorney's decision."We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers told reporters on Monday. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and police chief Daniel Miskinis said in a joint statement that the city was preparing for possible unrest."Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the two said. "Our responsibility to public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account

    A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account, forcing them to wait longer for their money. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The IRS said that direct deposit payments would take several days to post to individual accounts but funds were largely available on Monday.

  • Family of California Man Jailed for 23 Years Pleads for Parole After Alleged Abuse From Guards

    Loved ones of a 41-year-old man incarcerated since his teens are appealing to California Governor Gavin Newsom for parole due to alleged threats over his health and life. Searching for justice: Jeenha Huh started a petition on Change.org to bring attention to her brother, John Huh, who was jailed for a non-violent crime when he was 18 years old. Despite it being his first offense, Huh was given a maximum 28-year prison sentence by Los Angeles superior court Judge Moony.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind" and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

  • Explainer: How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

    A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is being eroded and efforts to revive the pact face a new challenge with a decision by Tehran to resume 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility. The accord's restrictions on Iran's atomic work had one objective: to extend the "breakout time" for Tehran to produce enough fissile material for a bomb, if it decided to make one, to at least a year from about two to three months. Iran maintains that it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.

  • San Francisco DA under fire after pedestrians killed

    Chesa Boudin took office as district attorney in San Francisco a year ago, part of a politically progressive wave of prosecutors committed to seeking restorative justice over mass incarceration. Police say Troy McAlister was intoxicated when he ran a red light in a stolen car, killing Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27. The San Francisco police officers union says a plea agreement for a robbery set McAlister free on parole in April, and that Boudin's office failed to prosecute McAlister's multiple arrests in the aftermath, including one Dec. 20 for alleged car theft.

  • Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

    Gabriel Sterling is Georgia's Republican voting systems manager, and during an interview with CNN on Tuesday night, he said if one or both of the Republican Senate candidates loses their runoff election, they can blame President Trump."I'll speak outside of my role working for the state," he said. "This is a personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3rd."Trump has spent the last two months claiming, without any evidence, that the election was stolen from him. He lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, and on Saturday asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn the results. By constantly making false accusations and telling people "your vote doesn't count, it's been stolen ... people start to believe that," Sterling said.The president has been trying to "trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party," Sterling declared, and he believes Trump has successfully divided the GOP. "The thing now is, no matter what you say, you can't undermine the people of Georgia's integrity to know the voting system works and their vote is going to count at the end of the day, one way or the other, how this election comes out," Sterling said.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun With 1 candidate in self-isolation, the Georgia GOP watch party is a low-key affair

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Philadelphia Man, 83, in ICU After Being Brutally Beaten and Robbed on New Year's Eve

    An elderly Filipino American man is in critical condition after being attacked in North Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The incident, which left family members desperate for answers, occurred in the victim's home on Fairhill Street at around 9:30 p.m. [caption id="attachment_10086094" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Mauricio Gesmundo, Sr. was attacked on New Year's Eve. Image via the Gesmundo Family[/caption] Mauricio Gesmundo Sr., 83, was getting ready for dinner when he heard loud sounds from inside his house.

  • Kelly Loeffler says she will object to Biden's win with GOP colleagues. David Perdue can only watch.

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced Monday night that she will join about a dozen of her Senate Republican colleagues and object to President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Loeffler had been noncommittal on whether she would join the symbolic, dead-end effort to challenge Biden's victory, and she tweeted her announcement shortly before President Trump arrived in "North Georgia in a push to drive up rural white support ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes runoff," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.Loeffler and David Perdue (R-Ga.), whose Senate term officially ended Sunday, are both on the ballot Tuesday, and if either of them wins, Republicans will keep control of the Senate. Perdue won't be able to participate in Wednesday's ceremonial electoral vote count because he is not currently a sitting senator, but he encouraged his colleagues Monday night to object to Biden's win. One way to read Loeffler's last-minute announcement, the Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein said, is "as a sign Republicans believe they're in trouble tomorrow and are desperate to turn out rural white supporters who haven't warmed to the two GOP incumbents yet."Loeffler's Democratic challenger, Rafael Warnock, responded to her "disappointing" statement by saying "Georgians need a senator, not a sycophant." On Sunday, Warnock said "Loeffler has a responsibility to speak out against the unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to defend Georgia's elections, and to put Georgia ahead of herself. She has not and never will."The push to object to Biden's victory has drawn about 140 House Republicans but has caused a schism in the Senate GOP caucus. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) announced Monday night that he will not join the effort, lamenting that the futile and inappropriate campaign "has become the exclusive litmus test for whether or not a member of Congress stands with President Trump." Cramer counted himself among the most "fervent, consistent, longstanding" supporters of Trump, but said he does not "have the authority to overturn the will of other states on behalf of North Dakota, nor do other members have the ability to overturn the will of my state."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'