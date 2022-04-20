Attorney had ‘sexual contact’ with woman he was prosecuting in MO courthouse, feds say

A former Missouri county prosecutor is accused of kissing and touching a woman he was prosecuting in “several pending cases” — and then lying about it, federal officials say.

James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 20 in connection to the incident. Crabtree was a municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County at the time of the alleged “sexual contact.”

Authorities say Crabtree met with a female defendant in his office in the county courthouse “after regular business hours” on March 8, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

During the meeting, officials say he subjected her to sexual contact, which deprived her of the “constitutional right not to be deprived of liberty without due process of law, which includes the right to bodily integrity.”

Crabtree’s defense attorney was not publicly listed as of April 20, and the Jefferson County Municipal Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

“The United States Attorney’s Office appreciates the courage shown by the female victim in this case to come forward and bring this defendant’s alleged criminal conduct to light,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said in a statement, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

FBI Special Agents investigating the allegations interviewed Crabtree on March 3, according to the news release.

During the interview, authorities say he “lied and falsely denied” that he had kissed the victim, touched her body and took off some of her clothing while in his office.

Crabtree resigned as a county prosecutor during the FBI investigation in March 2022, one year after the incident, according to the news release. He was later indicted on charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators believe this woman in this case may not be the only victim, KSDK reported, and anyone with additional information is asked to call the St. Louis Office of the FBI at 314-589-2500.

Story continues

Jefferson County is about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis.

19-year-old awakes to man groping her on flight, feds say. He says he had ‘nightmare’

Water park passes used to lure boys and parents into trucker’s sex scheme, feds say

Gymnastics coach caught taking ‘inappropriate’ photos of girls practicing, NJ cops say