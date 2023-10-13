Attorney: Homebuilder closes business amid lawsuits, fraud investigations

A homebuilder facing multiple lawsuits and fraud investigations for not completing work or paying for supplies has closed his business, according to an attorney who's representing multiple victims.

Mark M. Montalto has closed Port St. Lucie Properties Inc., according to Stuart attorney Travis Walker. On Friday, the Savona Boulevard office in Port St. Lucie was closed and Montalto hung up when a TCPalm reporter identified herself. One call to the office went to voicemail, but a receptionist who answered another call said she didn't know if the office was closed, then she hung up.

Montalto is being investigated by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Port St. Lucie Police Department, which received 13 complaints from May 31 to Aug. 25. Montalto was also being sued by at least five clients and subcontractors as of Aug. 25. TCPalm doesn't know whether any more complaints or lawsuits have been filed since it published its last story on Aug. 25.

Under investigation: St. Lucie County home builder can't get permits for one year

Clients allege they paid Montalto, but he didn't complete work or pay for supplies, and allowed over 170 liens totaling over $2.7 million to be placed on homeowners and subcontractors, according to county and court records as of Aug. 25.

On July 19, the St. Lucie County Contractor Licensing Board found Montalto guilty of a municipal code violation for failing to pay creditors for material, work or services in four complaints filed to the board since March 7. The board prohibited him from obtaining any new construction permits in St. Lucie County for a year. The Port St. Lucie city manager did the same on Aug. 25, the day TCPalm's story published.

Montalto also faces these five civil lawsuits:

Dream Contractors, Inc., filed suit Dec. 12, 2022, claiming Montalto did not pay them for their work.

BFS Group, LLC, filed suit May 2, claiming Montalto didn't pay for its building supplies.

Oscar Martinez filed suit Aug. 16, claiming Montalto didn't pay subcontractors hired to build his home.

David and Elga Alvarado filed suit May 30, claiming Montalto didn't get permits or pay subcontractors and stopped responding to them in October 2022.

Steven Lorrimer filed suit Sept. 6.

Montalto has filed for bankruptcy twice: in Palm Beach in 2011 and in Connecticut in 1993.

He received his Florida contracting license in April 2019 and registered as a contractor in St. Lucie County in May 2019; however, he claims he has been building homes in Port St. Lucie since 1982.

His family-owned business, with a model center at 3033 S.W. Savona Blvd., builds homes from Fort Lauderdale to Melbourne, he says in a video on his website. His website says his mission is "to maintain the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, honesty and fairness in our relationships with the community, the governing jurisdictions, our suppliers, subcontractors, professional associates and customers."

Ananya Tiwari is TCPalm's business reporter. You can contact her at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @Ananyati.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Attorney Travis Walker: Mark Montalto closed Port St. Lucie Properties