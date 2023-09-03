Attorney for homeowners says dozens of incidents at houses with external gas regulators
Attorney for homeowners says dozens of incidents at houses with external gas regulators
Attorney for homeowners says dozens of incidents at houses with external gas regulators
First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”
And they're way cheaper than a pair of Manolos.
The share of million-dollar homes is rising across the US, leaving many homebuyers with few affordable options.
The BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser handheld vacuum holds its own against all of the big and scary expensive vacuums.
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
A New York City woman shared a homemade remedy for cockroaches. The post New York City woman shares natural hack to keep cockroaches away appeared first on In The Know.
researchers at the University of Zurich in partnership with Intel, pitted their "Swift" AI piloting system against a trio of world champion drone racers — none of whom could best its top time.
Physical challenges, social experiments and fashion-design follies all made for a big night of reality competition TV.
The Mix Games and Wallride have unveiled Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, which you can play either in HD cartoon mode or in 8bit mode, if you're feeling nostalgic.
The 29-year-old recently called his actions in the altercation a "boneheaded mistake."
New York state prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to rule that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business had inflated Trump’s net worth by billions in order to obtain favorable loan terms.
At least two government agencies are looking into Tesla's secret glass house project dubbed "Project 42," according to The Wall Street Journal.
Clothing giant Forever 21 said a data breach earlier in the year affects more than half a million individuals. A data breach notice filed with Maine's attorney general said the fashion giant was hacked over a three-month period beginning early January 2023, during which intruders obtained files from its systems. This data included the personal information of current and former employees, said Lorena Terroba Urruchua, a spokesperson for Forever 21 via public relations firm FTI Consulting, in an email to TechCrunch.
BRB, dousing myself in this while I wait for next season.
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
Speaking with Alfa Romeo's North American Senior Vice President, we learn that the 33 Stradale is more than just a Maserati MC20 clone
This gorgeous red supercar is the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, and there will only ever be 33 in existence.
Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.
It's less than $25!
Ronald Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.