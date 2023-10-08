Attorney hopes to settle cinder block assault case

Oct. 7—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man is still undergoing plea negotiations after he was accused of hitting a child with a cinder block after allegedly launching it through a random family's window.

Charles C. Crumpton, 20, — charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment — appeared on the docket in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Crumpton was arrested in July after police said he threw a cinder block through a kitchen window while possibly under the influence.

According to previous reports, the family said they were seated around the kitchen table when the block came crashing through, striking a child in the arm.

Glass from the broken window also struck the child in the neck, per previous reports.

Crumpton's attorney, David Mussetter, requested the case be pushed another two weeks to continue work on a plea deal.

While out on bond, online jail records indicate Crumpton was arrested by police on Tuesday and charged him with a DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis set Crumpton's assault case for Oct. 20.

Crumpton faces 15 years in prison, if convicted.