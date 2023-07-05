Attorney for hospitalized man charged in deadly Bonita Springs stabbing requests visit

Nearly two months after a Cape Coral man was accused in a fatal Bonita Springs stabbing, his lawyer is asking the court for permission to meet with the defendant.

Roberto Domingo Rodriguez, 39, faces one count of second-degree murder.

According to a motion filed June 20, Rodriguez's attorney Robert Hines is asking to meet with Rodriguez, who's being treated at Landmark Hospital in Lehigh Acres.

The motion says that, after his May 7 arrest, authorities determined Rodriguez was "too ill" to be incarcerated and was admitted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers. He remained there for several weeks before his transfer to the Lehigh Acres facility.

According to court documents, Rodriguez is confined to a wheelchair and has "extremely serious" medical conditions due to a lack of medical care and self-neglect.

"The exact nature of his medical condition cannot be set forth due to lack of information from personnel at the sheriff's office other than he has untreated ulcers on his hips and buttlocks that have penetrated to the underlying bones," the motion reads in part.

In the motion, Hines argued that Rodriguez has a fundamental due process right to meet with counsel, citing the second-degree murder charge.

Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea June 5.

Around 2 p.m. May 7, Lee County deputies were dispatched to New York Street, in Bonita Springs. Authorities found one victim at the residence's driveway with stab wounds, court documents say.

The victim died at a hospital, according to his arrest affidavit.

Deputies found Rodriguez near Tennessee and Kentucky streets. They arrested him and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives discovered an altercation at a residence on New York Street led to the stabbing. According to the arrest report, the residence had video surveillance footage.

The video showed the victim saying he'd call police and asking Rodriguez why he stabbed him.

Rodriguez tossed the knife in the driveway, the report indicates. They also found blood on Rodriguez's wheelchair.

Rodriguez faces a $1 million bond.

Court records on Wednesday afternoon didn't list an upcoming hearing Rodriguez's case.

