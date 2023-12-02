Attorney for Indianapolis man shot by police cries foul over missing body camera footage

Antoine Beech, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right hand, emerged out of the passenger seat of a white Impala parked at a south-side Indianapolis gas station moments after police shot him in October.

"You shot me in my chest," Beech said, wailing. "I'm shot in my chest."

Police said eight-year veteran Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer Ryan Thomas fired his weapon at Beech after the 38-year old allegedly ignored commands to put his hands up and instead reached for a handgun.

Andrew Clark Redd, an attorney for Beech, said the public may never know if what police said is accurate after learning Thomas' body camera was "conveniently not operational," Redd said, during the encounter.

"The lack of this impartial and unbiased evidence will now forever deny us the ability to determine whether this shooting was justified or another example of an excessive and unnecessary use of force by law enforcement," he said in a prepared statement.

On Friday, IMPD released video of the police shooting in which they acknowledged Thomas' body camera did not operate automatically. Neither did the body camera of a second officer at the scene, officials said.

Police said IMPD's body cameras turn on automatically when an officer arrives within 500 feet of a dispatched run, when the officer begins to run, shakes violently during a physical altercation, turns on their emergency patrol vehicle lights, or when the camera is in a horizontal position for an extended amount of time.

The second officer activated his body camera manually, police said, after the shooting occurred.

Video released Friday by IMPD included surveillance footage from the gas station as well as body camera footage of a third officer standing behind the Impala the moment Beech was shot.

Three IMPD officers approached Beech. Only one video captured the shooting.

On the morning of Oct. 19, Thomas and two other IMPD officers were at a Speedway gas station in the 2000 block of Shelby Street investigating an unrelated robbery. A person approached the officers and told them there was a man in a vehicle who possibly had a warrant.

Surveillance footage showed Thomas and two officers surround the Impala.

An officer taps on the passenger side glass where Beech is seated. Less than three seconds later, officers on body camera footage can be heard shouting, "Let me see your hands," "Stop it," and "Don't do it."

Seconds later, Thomas discharges his weapon.

Law enforcement investigate Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, after a man in a vehicle was shot at least once by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers near the intersection of Shelby and Raymond streets on the city's south side. Officers approached a man, who they say was armed and had a possible warrant, and gave him commands before at least one officer fired a weapon. Shelby Street will be closed for several hours from Raymond Street to LeGrande Avenue because of the shooting. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

"Based on the evidence that is currently available to us, we have serious doubts as to the reasonableness of Officer Thomas’ actions," Redd said, adding that the bullet entered Beech's palm, exiting out the back of his hand where it struck his chest.

Police said no bullet fragment or foreign object was found later in Beech's chest, which was treated for a laceration.

After the shooting, Beech was later charged with a warrant for allegedly dealing cocaine, resisting law enforcement, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was additionally charged with level 4 felony of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Beech's attorney on Friday said they are currently reviewing his legal options and look forward to defending his rights in court.

IndyStar reporter Jake Allen contributed to this article

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

