Attorney for Irwin man denies sex crime allegations

Nov. 16—The lawyer for an Irwin man charged with sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl on Tuesday told a Westmoreland County jury his client denies any wrongdoing.

Justin Hartung, 40, is charged with two misdemeanor counts, indecent assault and indecent exposure, based on allegations from a now 14-year-old girl who claimed she was improperly touched and exposed to sexual conduct.

Prosecutors contend Hartung sexually assaulted the girl numerous times in 2018.

"He's accused of committing despicable acts. If he did these things he should be punished. The only problem is he didn't do these things," said defense attorney Michael DeMatt.

Assistant District Attorney Christina Gongaware told jurors the girl disclosed the assaults in 2019 and expanded upon the allegations during counseling sessions and again with police investigating the criminal complaint.

"The defendant used his access to commit these acts when a period of opportunity arose. He turned his perverse behavior into a joke," Gongaware said.

Hartung has been free on $50,000 unsecured bond since his arrest in July 2020.

The trial before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio will continue on Wednesday.

