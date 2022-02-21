Attorney in 'Jim Crow jury' cases discusses impact of Louisiana Supreme Court move

The Louisiana Supreme Court decided Tuesday, Feb. 15, that they would hear the arguments in Reginald Reddick's case.

Reddick from Plaquemines Parish was convicted by a non-unanimous jury in 1997 when a 10-2 vote found him guilty of second-degree murder. He was then sentenced to life in prison.

Reddick's case mirrors over 1,500 incarcerated people in Louisiana.

Shreveport native Brandon Jackson is one of those 1,500 who was sentenced to life in prison on a non-unanimous jury vote. Friday, Feb. 18, marked Jackson's first week of freedom.

This freedom was not granted through a post-conviction relief but rather by the Louisiana Board of Pardon and Parole.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Claude-Michael Comeau with The Promise of Justice Initiative and Jackson's attorney stood before Bossier Parish Judge Michael Nerren in a post-conviction relief hearing. The hearing was stayed and pushed to Feb. 3.

Nerren stated he wanted the Louisiana Supreme Court’s opinion before deciding.

Three and half months later Jackson's hearing was stayed once again in the Bossier Parish Courthouse on the initial basis of the need for Louisiana Supreme Court's opinion.

After 25 years in prison Brandon Jackson, 50, reunited with his mother, Mollie Peoples, close to David Wade Correctional Center Friday afternoon, February 11, 2022.

The Louisiana Supreme Court's decision to see Reddick's case could affect many incarcerated people in Louisiana.

"It’s been almost two years since the United States Supreme Court said that non-unanimous jury verdicts were an egregiously racist product of Jim Crow, and absolutely unconstitutional," Comeau said. "I’m happy that the Supreme Court has finally decided to hear this case."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious crime.

This requirement applied to the state and federal juries.

Comeau said, "the Louisiana Supreme Court will now need to decide if Louisiana will correct more than a century of injustice that directly impacts over 1500 people in Louisiana today."

