Attorney: Jurors in Gillum trial were 10-2 in favor of acquittal on conspiracy, fraud counts

Jurors in the public corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks wanted overwhelmingly to return not guilty verdicts on all counts, according to a defense attorney in the case.

Mutaqee Akbar, one of Lettman-Hicks's attorneys, spoke with three jurors after the trial concluded Thursday afternoon, with each providing similar accounts of what happened in the jury room.

"I bumped into two jurors on my way to my car, and then one other reached out to me as well," Akbar told the Tallahassee Democrat. "They were just saying it was 10-2, and at least one was not willing to move from Day 1. And the other pretty much had their mind made up as well. But the rest were not guilty all the way down."

After a two-week trial and nearly five days of contentious deliberations, the jury reached agreement on only one count, finding Gillum not guilty of lying to the FBI about "Hamilton" tickets and other gifts he got from undercover agents nearly seven years ago in New York.

The jury deadlocked on the most serious charges against both defendants ― one count of conspiracy and 17 counts of wire fraud ― prompting U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor to declare a partial mistrial. Federal prosecutors announced plans to retry Gillum and Lettman-Hicks.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and his defense team speak with the media after a jury found him not guilty on making false statements while deadlocking on all other charges Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida could not be reached immediately for comment.

Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018, and Lettman-Hicks, his close friend and adviser, were indicted in June on charges that they illegally routed more than $200,000 in campaign donations to him through her firm, P&P Communications. Gillum alone was charged with making false statements ― an allegation that made up roughly half the government's case.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks embrace one another after a jury found him not guilty on making false statements while deadlocking on all other charges against them on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

David Markus, one of Gillum's lawyers, and Akbar both urged the government not to proceed with a second trial

"We'll be meeting with the government and explain why they shouldn't go forward with this case," Markus said outside the courthouse Thursday. "It would be silly of them to do so."

Akbar said federal prosecutors should "take a second look and really reconsider whether they want to spend the time and money" on a second trial.

"I hope they really sit down and look at the evidence and take into consideration that it was ten people from across the Northern District ― some Republicans, some Democrats, some men, some women, some white, some Black ― who thought that the government did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt," Akbar said. "It’s a circumstantial case with no smoking gun."

