Attorney in Kegan Kline case files motion to withdraw

May 22—PERU — Kegan Kline, a Miami County man who plead guilty in March to 25 different felony charges related to child pornography and exploitation, is now looking for new representation.

Logansport defense attorney Andrew Achey has represented Kline since approximately October 2020, according to online court records.

But last week, Achey filed a motion to withdraw his appearance and sent a letter to Kline — who is currently being housed at the Miami County Jail, per court records.

In the letter, Achey stated that it was his "pleasure" representing Kline, and he wished him the best of luck moving forward in the case, court documents indicated.

"If you have any questions about this or any other matter related to your case, please contact me at my office," the letter read in part. "Thank you for allowing me and my office to help you with your case."

Achey's motion for withdrawal comes just days after Kline's legal team asked for and was granted a continuance in the case.

During that May 18 hearing, initially delayed for nearly an hour, Achey opened his arguments by saying his client just wanted "additional time" to review evidence he was unaware of and to be able to "consider all options."

That included the option for Kline to withdraw his plea of guilty altogether and have the case placed back on the trial calendar, Achey added.

As for the state's view on the matter, Miami County Deputy Prosecutor Courtney Alwine said Kline was just using his request for a continuance as a delay tactic.

"We obviously object to it," Alwine told the court. "He (Kline) does not want to face the music today. ... Continuing this sentencing hearing does nothing. ... Kegan Kline wants to drag this out as long as possible. We are prepared. They should be prepared."

It's unclear how Achey's recent motion will affect the case's upcoming schedule, and the presiding judge ultimately makes the final approval on whether an attorney can withdraw.

Right now, Kline is tentatively due back in court for a status hearing at 11 a.m. June 1 inside Miami Circuit Court.

His sentencing date, should he not withdraw his current plea, is slated for July 27.

Kline, 28, was initially arrested in August 2020 after police launched an investigation that reportedly revealed he was using social media platforms, namely Snapchat and Instagram, to speak with underage females, according to court records.

Kline conversed with those females via a fake social media profile known as "anthony_shots" and one also known as "Emily Ann," court records noted.

During an interview with police in February 2017, Kline reportedly confessed that he did create the profiles, adding that he would often contact girls he did know and some he did not.

Along with conversing with the juvenile females, Kline told police he was also sent around "100 sexual pictures" from girls ranging in age from 15-17 years of age, a probable cause affidavit stated.

During a 2017 search of Kline's Miami County property, police seized several electronic devices, which investigators said contained sexually explicit images of children ages 3-17, per the affidavit.

Many of the geo-locations in those photos included central Indiana cities such as Bunker Hill, Galveston, Kokomo, Royal Center and Indianapolis, according to court records.

Investigators also say that some of those devices appeared to be factory reset, which means that all user data was essentially erased.

Kline's case made headlines last year when it was revealed that his "anthony_shots" profile reportedly conversed with 14-year-old Delphi resident Libby German in February.

A few days later, on Feb. 14, 2017, the bodies of German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were located by the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area in Carroll County.

Richard Allen, a 50-year-old Delphi resident, was arrested last October for his alleged role in their deaths. He is expected back in court in June.

According to police, Kline has never been named a suspect in the deaths of Abby and Libby.