Attorney Ken Ravenell seeks to keep his law license; dozens of attorneys and clients write letters in support

Attorney Kenneth Ravenell, who was convicted last month for laundering money for a drug organization, is asking the state’s highest court not to suspend his law license, and dozens of prominent local defense attorneys and clients have expressed support for him.

Ravenell filed a response to the Maryland Court of Appeals following a petition for discipline and request for immediate suspension of Ravenell’s law license by the Attorney Grievance Commission. Ravenell was previously charged by federal authorities with racketeering, drug conspiracy and money laundering for allegedly helping direct the operation of marijuana boss and nightclub impresario Richard Byrd. Byrd, who is serving 26 years in prison, testified against Ravenell, as did other members of his organization.

The jury convicted Ravenell of money laundering, and he faces the possibility of years in prison.

In his response filed this week, Ravenell argued that the decision to suspend his license is “discretionary, rather than mandatory,” and has asked the court to wait for the full disposition of the case.

His sentencing is scheduled for May. Ravenell’s legal team has indicated they intend to appeal the conviction.

In his response, Ravenell said he promptly disclosed his conviction to the Bar Counsel, and that he has not faced any prior discipline during his 37-year career practicing law. Ravenell also cited his reputation within the legal community, and included 39 letters of support from attorneys and clients, including the families of Anton Black and Korryn Gaines, both of whom were killed by police officers.

Ravenell’s response argues that his federal conviction does not reflect any “intentional dishonesty.” His case centered around the acceptance of legal fees from Byrd, whom he refers to as “a disgruntled former client” and said that Byrd misled Ravenell, saying that if Ravenell knew Byrd was laundering money through his business, Ravenell would no longer represent him.

Among the letters of support are one from the Maryland American Civil Liberties Union and the family of Anton Black, the Black teen who died in police custody on the Eastern Shore in 2018. Black’s death contributed to the Maryland legislature passing sweeping police reforms last year.

Ravenell was contacted by the ACLU to represent Black’s family, which filed a lawsuit against three police officers, the medical examiner, and three townships. The case is still pending in U.S. District Court.

“We feel that losing Mr. Ravenell’s representation at this point in our legal battle against the defendants will be detrimental to our effort to seek justice for Anton,” Black’s family wrote.

The ACLU wrote that the organization has never weighed in on an attorney disciplinary matter, but that in this case, Ravenell has an “untarnished record of work and ethical conduct,” and noted that he was acquitted on all counts except one that he intends to appeal. Ravenell also has “active clients who simply will not be able to find comparable counsel.”