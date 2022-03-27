Attorney: Killing of suspect wasn't 'vigilante justice'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jimmy Carter
    Jimmy Carter
    39th U.S. President

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An attorney for the man accused of fatally shooting the alleged killer of his 18-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter has denied that the incident was a “matter of vigilante justice.”

Bokio B. Johnson, 46, was arrested Friday in the death of 21-year-old Hollis Carter, who was fatally shot while driving to a pretrial hearing Wednesday, New Orleans police said. A woman was also wounded.

New Orleans police have said Carter confessed to killing Breyiana Brown, 25, and her stepbrother Caleb Johnson, 18, and wounding a third person in a gun sale gone bad last March.

Following Carter's death, Bokio Johnson is now charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, but his attorney Michael Kennedy said “people have jumped to conclusions.”

“While it is admittedly true that the victim in this matter was accused of the March 2021 murder of Mr. Johnson’s son and daughter, that does not, especially in a city like New Orleans, indicate that this is a matter of vigilante justice," Kennedy wrote in a statement.

“If and when the State of Louisiana chooses to indict Mr. Johnson, I can state without question, we will stand together and loudly and clearly respond, ‘Not Guilty,’” Kennedy wrote.

Kennedy said his client is a husband, a “local tradesman," and a father to two young children. He said “to think of (Johnson) as anything else at this point is reckless.”

Carter, who was free on $375,000 bond, had been due in court Wednesday for a status hearing on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. Police said he was shot while his car was waiting at a stop light.

Carter's defense attorney John Fuller told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that he had planned to argue in court that Carter’s confession was false and was made because he was afraid of the actual killer.

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the candidates running in Arizona's new 6th Congressional District

    These are the candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives running in southern Arizona's new 6th Congressional District.

  • Child hurt in shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says

    A child has been hurt in a shooting at Sunset Auto Spa on Sunset Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

  • Man and 2 teens planned ISIS-inspired killings at Chicago mosque during spring break, FBI says

    A man from Maine and two teenagers planned an ISIS-inspired attack on a Shia Muslim mosque near Chicago, newly unsealed court documents revealed on Friday.

  • White House studies options on gas prices as Sanders pushes profits tax

    WASHINGTON - The White House is studying a range of potential responses to rising gas prices as top Democrats in Congress push the administration to embrace a new tax on large corporate profits ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. With the price of gas jumping after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and remaining high, Biden administration officials have in recent days conducted what is described as wide-ranging internal talks about potential ideas for bringing relief to consumers.Subscribe to The Po

  • Nato ‘working on’ providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, US says

    It comes amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast

  • Giants have met with Kyle Hamilton ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

    Kyle Hamilton revealed he's met with a number of teams via Zoom, including the Giants.

  • Prosecutors: Man was shot 9 times as he sat in a Roselawn barber's chair

    A Hamilton County judge on Friday denied bond for the accused gunman.

  • Oklahoma congressional candidate ends run after ‘berating young girls’ in rant

    Abby Broyles, 32, announced that she’d checked into rehab and was terminating her campaign for Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District

  • Man hit and killed by Brightline train in Lantana

    Man hit and killed by Brightline train in Lantana

  • Ukraine reports 300 dead in airstrike on Mariupol theater

    About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war's deadliest known attack on civilians yet. The bloodshed at the theater fueled allegations Moscow is committing war crimes by killing civilians, whether deliberately or by indiscriminate fire. Meanwhile, in what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow’s war aims, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on gaining control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast — a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.

  • Texas Man Allegedly Killed His Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend, An Elementary School Teacher

    A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend to death earlier this month. The San Antonio Police Department announced on Thursday that they have arrested Mathew Wiessing, 25, for the March 10 murder of Michael Echaniz, 23. The young teacher had been shot to death as he was getting into his car at his apartment complex that morning, Lt. Michelle Ramos of the San Antonio Police Department told reporters on Thursday. He was en route to his job as a fifth an

  • Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

    Hollis Carter confessed to the homicide of two step-siblings because he was afraid of the real killer, his attorney claimed

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets, 03/24/2022

  • Voice of the People: 'Don't Say Gay' bill protects the rights of Florida parents

    Also: The book banners in Polk failed the reading quiz.

  • SpaceX, Northrop Grumman to resupply the ISS through 2026

    NASA just placed another order with SpaceX. The agency said Wednesday it had ordered six additional resupply missions from the company under its Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contract. NASA also placed an order for six more missions with aerospace prime Northrop Grumman, another major provider of resupply services to the ISS.

  • ‘We don’t get here without Victaria’: Staley, teammates have high praise for senior

    A key part of Saxton’s approach: her in-depth knowledge of each team South Carolina faces.

  • Analysis-Bogged down in Ukraine, Russia moves war goalposts

    Russia has reframed its war goals in Ukraine in a way that may make it easier for President Vladimir Putin to claim a face-saving victory despite a woeful campaign in which his army has suffered humiliating setbacks, military analysts say. Russia attacked its neighbour by land, air and sea on Feb. 24 and pushed as far as the capital Kyiv - where its forces have been stalled for weeks - in what Ukraine and the West said was a bid to topple the democratic government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. On Friday, however, a senior military official said the real objective was to "liberate" the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army for the past eight years.

  • Woman dies, 2 others hurt as Phoenix police respond to man barricaded in house

    A shooting investigation prompted a heavy police presence near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard Thursday night. Amy Malobicky, 54, died at the scene.

  • Hillmon's 17 put Michigan women past S. Dakota in Sweet 16

    Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Laila Phelia scored the go-ahead layup in the final minute for No. 3 Michigan, which beat No. 10 seed South Dakota 52-49 on Saturday night to reach the Elite Eight for the first time. Phelia scored 14 points and Leigha Brown added 10 for the Wolverines (25-6). Michigan will play No. 1 seed Louisville on Monday with a trip to the Final Four at stake.

  • Biden to propose minimum tax on billionaires as part of 2023 budget

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a minimum tax on billionaires as part of the fiscal 2023 budget that is expected to be unveiled on Monday, a document released by the White House showed. Biden's "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would set a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million, in a plan that would mostly target the United States' more than 700 billionaires, according to a White House fact sheet released on Saturday. The plan would require such households to pay the minimum tax of 20% on all of their income including unrealized investment income that is now untaxed, the fact sheet said.