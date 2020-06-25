Attorney Laura Anthony Examines Virtual Conferencing in the COVID Economy

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Change is never invited and then welcomed with open arms. Change is inevitable, so it simply thrusts itself upon us.

Facetime, Skype and various other audiovisual conferencing platforms were considered contingency options only a few months ago. They were used somewhat begrudgingly when flights were canceled or schedules conflicted. Although many forward-thinking micro-managers used them as primary forms of conferencing, there were plenty who did not.

Those who once considered audiovisual conferencing as "second best" to the real thing have been forced to re-evaluate their perspective.

Although electronic communication has always been far more efficient than traditional face-to-face meetings, contemporary earners, those in their late 40's and early 50's, came up through the ranks prior to the computer age. Writing term papers on electric typewriters and turning pages in a hardbound thesaurus, they were the final generation who made it through college without accessing a computer.

They cut their teeth when the old school was still in session and sat at hundreds, if not thousands, of conference tables. When the time came to transition to virtual meetings, some were hesitant since they had one foot firmly planted in the past and the other standing in the present.

Middle-Age Dogs, New Tricks

When professionals straddle old and new ways, some of them stick with what feels most comfortable. Embracing unfamiliar practices may be awkward at first, but in today's COVID economy, it is imperative for their own well-being and the well-being of others.

These individuals are no different than previous professionals whose careers spanned the innovation and proliferation of other technological advancements. For whatever reason, technology that streamlines business is always met with a certain degree of skepticism and reluctance, even if it makes the task at hand easier and better.

Around 1976 rechargeable calculators could finally be mass-produced cheaply. Four-function liquid crystal display calculators sold for $19.95 to $24.95. As the name implies, these rechargeable bricks did exactly four things: add, subtract, multiply and divide. Although crude when compared to today's technology, these devices eliminated human error in terms of math, made general-purpose accounting faster and easier, and freed up an incalculable amount of time.

From a logical perspective, there was nothing but upside. However, like all technological advancements, there was resistance. Academics believed that people would rely less on their own brainpower and grow dependent on a machine to think for them. Established business leaders held similar beliefs and remained loyal to the pen-and paper-approach to basic math. After all, the old ways had always worked, so why retool and introduce a new variable?

These provincial beliefs were quickly abandoned once it became clear that this technology improved the bottom line.

Seeing Is Believing

In 2003 Skype broke the ice in terms of video conferencing. The introduction of Skype was revolutionary, but it was unique in the respect that it was one of the few technological advancements that was expected.

Audiovisual communication had been depicted and predicted for decades. Everyone knew it was simply a matter of time until technology made this concept possible. Consequently, Skype was almost immediately accepted as a practical form of one-on-one communication.

By 2010 there were more than 660 million users worldwide. It was only natural that this new platform of person-to-person communication would evolve to permit groups of people to interact in real time.

We are now on the downslope of the very same acceptance curve in terms of virtual meetings and remote work spaces. Fewer people are going to the office and some business sectors are actually improving since the COVID economy began earlier this year.

Some Adapt, Some Stagger

One example is corporate and transactional law firms. While litigation firms are feeling the sting of social distancing because court appearances have become increasingly impractical, corporate law firms are experiencing an uptick in business. Commerce has once again proven to be a fickle mistress.