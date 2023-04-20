Attorney: Lexington police arrested the wrong man in a murder case

A man arrested by Lexington police as the suspect in a 1980 Texas murder case was wrongfully accused, according to Abe Mashni, a defense attorney.

Lexington police said they arrested Nicholas Trujillo-Ruiz, 71, on April 10 with the help of a Flock license plate reader. Trujillo-Ruiz was wanted on a murder warrant in Texas.

But after his arrest, Mashni’s criminal defense team said they investigated the case and determined the real Trujillo-Ruiz died several years earlier, and the identity of their client was actually Javier Manriquez.

The case was resolved in Fayette District Court Wednesday morning, the law office said. They also said Manriquez’s reputation has been harmed and their client should not suffer any further damage.

“The recent case involving Mr. Manriquez is a reminder of why presuming guilt without compelling evidence is an unacceptable action,” the law office said in a press release.

When asked for comment about the incident, a spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department said it’s an ongoing investigation.

Lexington police were investigating a shots fired called in the 3700 block of Camelot Drive when a Flock camera led investigators to a vehicle at a nearby residence where they found who they believed was Trujillo-Ruiz, police said. The man was arrested and booked at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Flock camera program is being expanded

In December the Lexington council voted 10-4 to expand the Flock camera program that was launched in March 2022.

Under the pilot program, the city was given 25 Flock cameras, which read license plate numbers and compare them against various databases, including stolen vehicles and missing persons. The pilot program was originally slated to last a year.

However, just shy of six months into that pilot, Mayor Linda Gorton asked the council to spend more $230,000 to purchase 75 additional cameras, saying the program has been an overwhelming success.

As of April 12, the license plate readers had helped police recover 152 stolen vehicles valued at over $2.1 million, according to police. The cameras have also helped police serve nearly 200 warrants/subpoenas, charge 245 individuals and locate 18 missing persons.

Story continues

Gorton also spoke in support of using Flock cameras and other additional technology during her budget address Tuesday, saying she wants to invest $150,000 in linking Flock cameras up with the city’s traffic cameras.

“Technology is the future,” Gorton said. “Like the Flock program, intelligence software will enable us to solve crimes faster, support our officers and strengthen the cases we take to court because there will often be video to back up witness statements.”

Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Beth Musgrave contributed to this report.