Attorney for Lima woman charged in daughter's death seeks to quash statements

Nov. 5—LIMA — The attorney for a Lima woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of her daughter is seeking to have statements she made to police stricken from evidence in the case.

Stayce Riley, 28, charged in the April death of 4-year-old Ma'laya DeWitt, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Attorney Steve Chamberlain, in a motion filed this summer, alleges police failed to properly advise Riley of her constitutional rights before conducting a pair of interviews at the Lima Police Department. LPD Detective Sean Neidemire took the witness stand during Friday's hearing and said Riley was not under arrest at the time of the interviews and could have left at any moment.

"In viewing the recordings ... it is clear the defendant is not in custody at the time of the interviews," prosecutors wrote in their response to Chamberlain's motion.

Prosecutors also noted that Riley was able to speak with family members, some of whom were in the interview room during Neidemire's interview.

"If the defendant has been in custody she would not have been permitted to have family in the interview room or been permitted to talk or text people on her mother's telephone. ... The evidence will show at each interview of the defendant conducted by Detective Neidemire (that) the situation was nonthreatening and non-confining and that defendant was not in custody, therefore Miranda warnings were not required."

Copies and transcripts of interviews conducted by Neidemire on April 12 and April 14 were submitted for review by Judge Terri Kohlrieser, who will rule on the motion at a later date.

Ma'laya Dewitt died April 12 of abdominal injuries after suffering what investigators say was a severe beating at the hands of Romiere Hale, Riley's 21-year-old live-in boyfriend at the time.

Hale has been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children and is being held in the Allen County jail under $1 million bond.

A Dec. 6 jury trial has been scheduled for Riley. If convicted on all counts, she faces a possible prison sentence of between 22 and 33 years.