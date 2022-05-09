Attorney locks himself in car with child client, refuses to get out, Florida cops say

An odd police standoff played out in Florida as an attorney representing the victim in a child abuse case locked himself in his car — with the girl, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorney Billy Joe “Hoot” Crawford eventually “let the girl out” and surrendered, resulting in him being detained “for his interference with a child sexual abuse investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened Friday, May 6, after an impasse in discussions between Crawford and investigators at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center in Panama City, officials said. Panama City is on the Florida Panhandle, 100 miles southwest of Tallahassee.

“Crawford brought the child to the CAC indicating he was there representing her. Crawford made unreasonable demands contrary to the standard protocols of child sexual abuse investigations,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Eventually, he and the child’s parents stopped cooperating with the investigation and tried to leave. In the best interest and safety of the child, DCF took the child into state custody. The DCF (Department of Children and Families) investigator put the child in her car and Crawford got in the car stating she was not going without him.”

Crawford is then accused of taking the child from the investigator’s vehicle, putting her in his car and trying to drive away.

In the process, he “backed into” an investigator in the case, injuring her, the sheriff’s office reported.

“Crawford then fled forward driving over curbs, and grass and eventually leaving the parking lot,” officials said.

“Investigators were able to conduct a traffic stop on Crawford in the 1000 block of Harrison Ave. Crawford locked his doors and refused to open them or let the child out. After approximately 1 hour Crawford let the girl out and surrendered himself,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and charged with interference with child custody, willful and wanton reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigator who was struck by a vehicle during the incident “was later treated and released from a local hospital,” officials said. Details of the investigator’s injuries were not released.

Crawford works out of Panama City and has been a member of The Florida Bar since 1998, according to The Florida Bar. He is listed as a “member in good standing.”

