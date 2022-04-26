Attorney for man accused of murder asks for mistrial in first day of jury trial

The attorney for a man accused of murder asked for a mistrial after the opening arguments of the man's jury trial Tuesday.

David Heyboer, the attorney for Dustin Tucker, said St. Clair County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Sparling asked the jury to override Tucker's presumption of innocence when he asked the jury to look at the crime through the elements of first-degree premediated murder.

"That is absolutely, totally contrary to law," Heyboer said.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Dan Damman asked the attorneys to reconvene on the matter Wednesday morning.

Opening arguments began shortly after the jury was seated at about 3 p.m.

Sparling began with Tucker's own words from his police interview taken shortly after the slaying, in which he allegedly admitted to dragging Danielle Smith to the basement, hitting her head on the concrete and admitting that he was going to jail for the rest of his life.

Sparling said witness testimony and text messages with Tucker's associates will show that he concocted a plan to kill Smith in May 2021, and even created an alibi.

Smith, who was in a dating relationship with Tucker prior to her death, had become an inconvenience and threat to Tucker's current girlfriend, Sparling said. There were social media posts in the days before the killing involving Smith that threatened Tucker's relationship, he said.

"The defendant made a choice, made a choice to end somebody's life because she outlived her usefulness to him," Sparling said. "He made a choice to end somebody's life because he was worried about getting caught in a relationship that was ruining his current girlfriend situation."

Tucker went to Smith's Port Huron home, attacked her in the kitchen and dragged her to the basement, unlawfully imprisoning her, the prosecutor said. He then went back to his Port Huron Township home, grabbed a gas can and returned to Smith's home, he told the jury.

Sparling said Tucker found Smith taking a breath and moving before slamming her into the concrete.

Sparling said Tucker then gathered towels, covered Smith's body in gasoline and lit it on fire in an attempt to conceal the evidence.

Heyboer said Smith's death was not premeditated. There was a confrontation between Smith and Tucker that resulted in a struggle, and Tucker admitted he strangled her.

Smith was dead when Tucker dragged her into the basement, as is evidenced by the county medical examiner's testimony that she died of strangulation. Tucker did not imprison a live person, Heyboer said.

"I anticipate the evidence will show the jury this was not a premeditated, first-degree murder," Heyboer said.

Tucker is charged with open murder, second-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Smith, 28, of Port Huron, was found dead on May 29, 2021, following a fire in a home in the 1800 block of Division Street.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home in Port Huron Township where Tucker lived before his arrest.

The St. Clair County medical examiner ruled the death of homicide, stating she most likely died by strangulation.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Attorney for Port Huron man accused of murder asks for mistrial in first day of jury trial