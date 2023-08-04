Through attorney, man charged as accessory to murder requests dismissal

Aug. 3—A Frederick man charged as an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder has obtained a public defender, who has moved to have the charge against her client dismissed.

The charges against 30-year-old Ismael Lopez-Lopez stem from the death of a Frederick High School student who went missing in February and whose body was found in April.

Limber Lopez Funez, 15, was found dead in the area of Gambrill State Park on April 24 after an extensive search.

According to court documents, a white Ford Explorer registered to Lopez-Lopez was captured on video surveillance footage entering the park on Feb. 25 at 1:12 a.m. and exiting at 2:08 a.m., just one day after the teen was last seen alive.

Authorities say "a significant amount of blood" later confirmed to belong to the teen was found throughout Lopez-Lopez's vehicle.

Four other men were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident, including Alexis Alfredo Ayala-Lopez, Jose Roberto Ramos-Lopez, Elmer Bladimir Reyes-Reyes and Ismael Ivan Rivera-Canales.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has referred to Ramos-Lopez as a "validated associate" of the MS-13 gang and Lopez-Lopez as "a validated member."

Originally, all five men were scheduled to appear in court on Friday of this week.

Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt moved Lopez-Lopez's hearing up by one day in order to comply with a prior court order preventing the co-defendants from contacting one another.

In advance of a hearing that was held on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Lopez-Lopez's public defender, Angela Oetting, filed a motion to suppress evidence and dismiss the charge against her client, alleging violations of his constitutional rights.

Oetting could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday afternoon. Lopez-Lopez is currently being held without bail in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.