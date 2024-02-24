Attorney Michael Gopin to present at Rafael Hernando III Middle School’s Career Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso personal injury attorney Michael Gopin will be a guest presenter at the annual Career Day taking place from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, March 1 at Spc. Rafael Hernando III Middle School, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC announced in a news release.

The event will feature Gopin in three sessions, each lasting 40 minutes, according to the news release.

“As a respected figure in the El Paso legal community and a passionate advocate for justice, Mr. Gopin’s participation is a testament to the firm’s commitment to community engagement and education,” read the press release. “He will be sharing valuable insights into the legal profession, drawing from his extensive experience in personal injury law and his journey in establishing one of the most recognized law firms in the region.”

Gopin’s presentations, which will be equipped with multimedia and real-life examples from his practice, will offer students aged 11 to 14 a unique perspective on a legal profession, according to the news release.

Topics Gopin plans to discuss include the daily life of a lawyer, the educational paths and requirements needed to pursue a career in law and the intricacies of running a successful legal practice.

The sessions will also explore the challenges and rewards of advocating for clients and the importance of justice, according to the news release.

“We believe in giving back to the community and inspiring young minds,” Gopin said. “Career Day at Rafael Hernando III Middle School is a fantastic opportunity to connect with students and perhaps spark an interest in the field of law. We are excited to be a part of shaping the future of our community’s youth.”

Additionally, Gopin aims to inspire students and broaden their horizons regarding career possibilities, according to the news release.

