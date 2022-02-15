Attorney: Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones will enter guilty plea in drunken driving case

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, is planning on entering plea deal with prosecutors Wednesday morning, his attorney confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Jones is expected to take the plea previously offered by the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office in November 2021, Byron Nolen, his attorney, said.

"We weighed the risk of going to trial," Nolen said. "Sometimes it's a better decision to move forward and put this in the past."

The plea agreement would dismiss five of the charges Jones is facing.

As part of the plea agreement, Jones would plead guilty as charged to two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and operating while intoxicated. He would also plead guilty to added counts of reckless driving and breaking or escaping from lawful custody.

In exchange, prosecutors would dismiss two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, bringing a weapon into a jail and escape waiting trial for a felony.

Prosecutors also agreed to recommend Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status for the two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol because the initial incident took place before Jones turned 26.

Charges filed under the motor vehicle code and those stemming from incidents after Jones turned 26 are not eligible for HTYA.

Under HYTA, charged are removed from the court record after an individual successfully completes of the terms of sentencing.

Livingston County Chief Prosecuting Attorney Carolyn Henry declined to comment.

Jones' decision follows a ruling earlier this month by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty denying personnel files of the officers who arrested him.

April arrest

Jones was arrested after troopers were called to westbound Interstate 96 near Fowlerville Road on April 6, 2021, in response to reports of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly, according to police reports. There, police say, the encountered Jones and a woman in a vehicle.

In dashcam video played in court last year, officers can be seen grappling with Jones during the traffic stop. Jones can be heard in the video saying he wants to give police his ID, after previously refusing to multiple times.

He also referred to one of the troopers as the N-word and other expletives.

Police used a shock device twice, and pepper spray, before Jones complied with officers' request for his left arm so they could handcuff him. Jones was handcuffed and placed into a Livingston County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Jones had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.17%, according to the police complaint, more than twice the 0.08% limit at which a person can be convicted of drunken driving.

Jones was jailed in September after violating his bond conditions for a third time. Then, while being processed into the jail, Livingston County Jail staff said they discovered a handcuff key taped to the bottom of this foot, which resulted in two additional charges — one count each of bringing a weapon into a jail and escape waiting trial for a felony.

A jury trial on the resisting/drunken driving case was scheduled to take place on Feb. 21.

Jones is scheduled to appear in front of Hatty at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Jewell Jones, state rep, to plead guilty in drunken driving case