Attorney for Mizzou Fiji hazing defendant granted more time to prepare before hearing

The attorney for Ryan Delanty on Monday in Boone County Circuit Court was granted more time to collect evidence to defend her client.

Delanty, of Ballwin, is charged with felony hazing of former Phi Gamma Delta pledge Danny Santulli at the University of Missouri.

During an Oct. 19, 2021, event at the house of the fraternity commonly known as Fiji, Santulli was directed to consume an entire bottle of vodka; he drank three-fourths of it, passed out and became unresponsive, according to court documents.

Santulli had to be resuscitated when taken by car to MU Hospital in cardiac arrest. His family's attorney says Santulli suffered massive brain damage and is now blind and unable to walk or communicate. He is back at his parents' home in Minnesota.

The fraternity has been ousted from campus, and MU has said it has disciplined 13 fraternity members, but that federal privacy laws prevent revealing details.

Delanty is one of 11 people charged criminally and among 10 charged with felony hazing causing endangerment of life.

Delanty was designated as Santulli's "pledge dad," or mentor, court documents state.

A probable cause statement in another defendant's case included text messages between Delanty and a friend, with Delanty texting the friend at 10:57 p.m. Oct. 19, "My son is dead."

The friend asked Delanty in a text what he did to him, with Delanty responding: "I left him."

A civil lawsuit that has been dismissed states Delanty played a critical role, including giving Santulli the bottle of vodka he was expected to drink.

Delanty and attorney Stephanie Fortus appeared by video Monday before Judge Kevin Crane, who was in the courtroom.

"This is our first setting," Fortus said. "We have not yet received all discovery, which I expect to be quite extensive."

She plans to also conduct her own investigation, she said.

She has issued a subpoena to MU, which she said she expects will be honored.

Crane asked Fortus how much time she would need.

"For status, if you could give me October?" Fortus said.

Crane set the hearing for 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Co-defendant Thomas Shultz has a hearing scheduled next Monday. Shultz's attorney has filed a motion for a change of venue for the trial, citing the large amount of media coverage of the case.

Five defendants have first appearances scheduled next Thursday.

