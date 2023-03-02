Attorney of murder suspect mistakenly released ‘shocked but not surprised’ that no one noticed

The attorney of a murder suspect who was mistakenly let out of jail told Channel 2 Action News he is “shocked but not surprised” that no one noticed his client was missing for months.

The suspect, Kaiser Suggs, has been back in the Fulton County Jail since Tuesday evening. But he should’ve been returned in early November when his case in Clayton County was dismissed. Instead, he was released.

“He wasn’t hiding, they simply let him leave the Clayton jail when they shouldn’t have, and that was that,” said Attorney Anastasios Manetta,s who said his client Kaiser Suggs knew he should’ve been behind bars.

The 24-year-old, who is facing multiple felony murder charges, was free. Not just for days but weeks and months.

“There’s never any burden on the defendant; there’s really no requirement that you turn yourself in,” said Manettas. “He was in Atlanta this entire time, and we frankly knew where he was, but just no one came and got him.”

Kaiser had been at the Fulton County jail accused in a Union City home invasion where a man was killed. He also faced aggravated assault charges in Clayton County.

When it was time for trial in Clayton County in November of 2022, he was loaned from Fulton County to Clayton County.

But “on the eve of trial, the case decided to dismiss the case,” said Manettas. And instead of being returned to Fulton, he was released. Sugg’s attorney was also shocked his client was able to walk free.

And wondering why it was just discovered Tuesday that Suggs was mistakenly let go.

Two Clayton employees are on administrative leave because of the mistaken release.

Now that Suggs is back behind bars in Fulton County, Suggs’ attorney is hoping a judge will release him until trial. “He’s never been violent; he’s never committed a crime,” said Manettas.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about how this happened but did not hear back.

