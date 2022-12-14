Attorney for murderer defendant granted more time by Schuylkill judge to prepare for penalty phase of trial

Dec. 14—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge Tuesday granted additional time to the attorney scheduled to represent a murder defendant in the penalty phase of his trial.

Nathaniel J. Kimmel, now 24, of 12 N. Richard St., Girardville, is charged with killing April M. Mahmod, 27.

Police allege that during an argument around 6 a.m. Aug. 30, 2020, that began inside the woman's home at 106 S. Catherine St. in Shenandoah, Kimmel attacked Mahmod with a knife, stabbing her 61 times.

Kimmel is represented by attorney Robert J. Kirwan II of Reading for the criminal trial. Chief Public Defender Andrea L. Thompson is representing the defendant for the mitigation or penalty phase.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake plans to seek the death penalty if Kimmel is found guilty.

Appearing before Judge James P. Goodman, Thompson said the certified mitigation specialist hired by her office is working on the case but needs additional time.

"We have made progress," she told the judge, adding that there is "a long way to go."

Thompson said the specialist has already put in 85 hours but still needs to conduct interviews of family and friends of Kimmel, as well as obtain more medical and educational records.

"We will need additional time," said Thompson, asking Goodman for an additional six to nine months.

Thompson said that once all of the required materials are gathered, it will take time to evaluate them before a conclusion can be reached.

O'Pake told Goodman that he has no objection to the continuance at the present time.

At a prior conference, Kirwan said that he is prepared for his part of Kimmel's criminal trial.

Goodman then granted the defense's request and scheduled another status conference hearing for 3 p.m. March 20, 2023.

State police Trooper Shawn Tray of the Frackville station charged Kimmel with one felony count each of criminal homicide, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, burglary and criminal trespass; and two felony counts of aggravated assault.

The defendant also faces the following misdemeanor offenses: possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, simple assault with a weapon and reckless endangerment.

In his arrest paperwork, Tray said that during the argument and attack inside Mahmod's home, the woman fled, but Kimmel followed her to the porch of a neighbor's home, where he repeatedly stabbed her before fleeing.

Mahmod was pronounced dead at the scene. Kimmel was captured later in the day.

Kimmel is jailed in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.