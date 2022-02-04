Attorney for Natick's Sue Ianni plans to file motion to dismiss Capitol riot charges

NATICK — An attorney for Town Meeting member Sue Ianni said he plans to file a motion to dismiss charges against his client, who allegedly breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

In a remote court appearance Wednesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Henry Fasoldt said he intends to file the non-evidentiary motion by Friday, Feb. 11.

Ianni is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted area; disorderly conduct in a restricted area with intent to disrupt or impede government functions; and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building with intent to impede or disrupt Congress.

Sue Ianni photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 violent riot. Ianni is wearing a blue jacket, with her fist extended.

Prosecutors allege she was part of a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who attacked the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Ianni was photographed inside the Capitol during the riot. She pleaded not guilty and remains on personal recognizance bail.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Keil said Wednesday that prosecutors are continuing to turn over additional evidence and discovery to Ianni’s legal team as part of the court proceedings, including more videos and data from Jan. 6, 2021.

Keil requested time for the government to respond to Fasoldt’s motion to dismiss, and Judge Carl Nichols set Ianni’s next remote court appearance for March 29.

