New attorney but no new judge for arson suspect

Oct. 4—LIMA — A Lima man charged with arson came away from court on Monday with a new attorney and a new trial date.

A new judge? Not so much.

Timothy Messer, 64, appeared in court for a hearing after he submitted a letter to Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser in which he requested new legal counsel. A similar motion was filed by Messer's attorney, Chima Ekeh.

During Monday's hearing, Ekeh said he was asking to withdraw from the case "because at this point myself and Mr. Messer have a fundamental difference of opinion on how this case should proceed."

Ekeh said his client "is asking me to do things I cannot do without running afoul" of the code of judicial conduct.

Kohlrieser allowed Ekeh to be removed from the case.

Messer in his letter to the judge also raised the issue of a potential conflict of interest on Kohlrieser's part due to a separate case involving the Lima man Allen County Juvenile Court. He said he had recently been denied the opportunity to testify at a hearing in the juvenile court case. The judge in that court is Todd Kohlrieser, the husband of Terri.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser addressed Messer on the topic during Monday's hearing. She said she had asked her husband about the incident and was told that Messer was advised not to testify only because it could have a negative effect on his constitutional rights as they pertain to his own criminal proceedings.

Terri Kohlrieser said she would not recuse herself from Messer's current case.

"The law nor the Code of Judicial Conduct do not require me to step down," she said. "I have no conflict of interest in this case."

Messer and co-defendant Jason Raines, 51, were indicted in October 2020 on one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, for allegedly starting a fire last summer at a South Dixie Highway residence.

An Oct. 12 trial date was scheduled for Messer but, due to the pending change in attorneys, that date will be vacated.

Shawnee Township law enforcement officials and first responders were dispatched June 6, 2020, to 2975 S. Dixie Highway in response to a fire at a residential structure that was the residence of Jack Cornelius. Investigators determined the fire to be suspicious, citing evidence that indicated the fire started on the ground floor, away from sources of accidental ignition.

According to court records, the investigation revealed Cornelius and Messer had an ongoing feud involving a common girlfriend, Susan Walendzik. Messer reportedly told Cornelius he would "go down" if Walendzik failed to pay the money she owed him.