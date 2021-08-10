Attorney Norfleet details why he feels Wallace deserves new trial

Aug. 10—The attorney for Michael "Wally" Wallace has filed a memorandum in federal court providing more details as to why they believe the Pulaski constable should be given a new trial after being convicted by a jury in June.

Robert Norfleet filed the documents on Friday with U.S. District Court in London. The prosecution has 14 days to respond.

Norfleet filed the request for a new trial in July, after Wallace and fellow constable Gary Baldock were found guilty in a jury trial of Conspiracy against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Wallace and Norfleet claim that the trial was unfair for the defense because the U.S. government "concealed material information" that prevented Wallace from mounting a proper defense.

Norfleet's argument surrounds the FBI's Interview Report Form, commonly referred to as the "302 Report," which summarizes an interview between an agent and a subject.

Norfleet claims that the FBI's 302 Reports for witnesses Timothy Sizemore and Robert Beach indicated that their testimony would be different than what was presented at trial; that another witness's trial testimony should have been stricken because it should be considered perjury due to having testified something different during a previous state court hearing; and that the testimony of Kayla Dobbs included statements about an alleged groping incident that the prosecutors had agreed would not be presented to the jury.

Concerning Sizemore's testimony, Norfleet states, "Unfortunately, Mr. Sizemore's trial testimony was vastly different from what was presented by the 302 Report and his grand jury testimony."

Norfleet complains that Sizemore made statements that were not included in the 302 Report, including the fact that Sizemore was willing to admit under oath that he received and amount of methamphetamine from Beach as payment for giving a ride to a woman to the hotel where Beach was staying.

"At trial, live and in the presence of the jury, was the first time the defense was appraised Mr. Sizemore admitted that he received methamphetamine from Mr. Beach prior to the traffic stop. Importantly, this information was omitted from special agent [Edsel] Blair's handwritten notes, the 302 Report and Mr. Sizemore's grand jury testimony."

Norfleet claims the government's lack of disclosing that information led the defense to believe Sizemore would testify he would attempt to deny he had received meth from Beach and, subsequently, there was no indication that Sizemore would testify that he entered the hotel room Beach had rented to consume the meth before leaving the area.

Norfleet also argues that the 302 Report for Beach led the defense to believe that Beach would testify that he denied providing drugs to Sizemore and made no mention that he witnessed Beach consume the drugs before leaving.

"All the representations in the FBI 302 Report and the handwritten notes to the FBI 302 Report was all the defense had to rely upon and clearly dictated Constable Wallace's trial strategy, pretrial investigation and trial preparation," Norfleet wrote. "Unfortunately, the material omissions from the FBI 302 report sent Constable Wallace's pretrial investigation, trial preparation and trial strategies down a dead-end futile path ending to an ambush at trial.

Norfleet also asserted that the testimony of Danny Hughes should not have been allowed, as he claimed in front of the jury that didn't own the scales that Wallace claimed he found in Hughes' vehicle during a traffic stop, and, therefore, testified that Wallace had planted them at the scene.

This is in contrast to Hughes' plea agreement that he presented in front of Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp in 2018 in which he said under oath that the scales were his.

At the federal trial, Hughes testified that he said that at the time because he was advised by his lawyer to say what was needed to get the judge to accept the plea deal.

In the matter of Dobbs, Norfleet says that there was an agreement between the defense and the prosecution that the prosecution would not ask any question regarding the alleged groping incident, and only have her testify about the other incidents surrounding a traffic stop conducted by Wallace.

Dobbs' allegations included testimony that she and several friends were coming back from a trip in which she had been drinking, and the group had to pull over due to another person getting sick.

While the group was stopped, Wallace approached them and told Dobbs she needed to move the vehicle. Dobbs testified that she informed Wallace she was intoxicated, but Wallace still demanded that she drive the vehicle to move it.

As soon as she started to pull away, Wallace "blue lighted" her and arrested her for driving while intoxicated.

Dobbs also claims that Wallace touched her inappropriately during that stop, putting his hand under her skirt and pulling on her shirt so that it would expose her.

Despite the arrangement in place between the prosecution and the defense's team, Dobbs "blurted out the groping allegation" during her testimony, Norfleet said.

"Ms. Dobbs' unsolicited assertion that demonized Constable Wallace as a sexual predator poisoned the trial and caused an inherit prejudice against Constable Wallace the defense simply could not overcome," Norfleet wrote. "The irrelevant unsolicited allegation by Kayla Dobbs resulted in a manifest injustice that rendered the trial fundamentally unfair. Accordingly, Constable Wallace is entitled to a new trial."