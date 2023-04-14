Attorney for officers in Whitfield case said they were following training. Bond set at $15k

Bond was set at $15,000 for two Indianapolis police officers indicted by a grand jury for their roles in the 2022 death of Herman Whitfield III.

The surety bonds were set during a hearing Friday by Marion Superior Court Judge Charles Miller, who also ordered the officers not to have contact with Whitfield’s parents.

Adam Ahmad was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate Injury and battery.

Steven Sanchez was indicted on charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate injury and battery.

The indictments were announced by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, nearly a year after Whitfield III was killed inside his parent’s home.

"(The officers') heart has always gone out to the Whitfield family,” said defense attorney John Kautzman after the hearing Friday. “They understand when a tragedy occurs. The question here isn't whether or not this is tragedy, it's a question of whether or not they are legally responsible for that death. I think the law says otherwise and look forward to a trial."

Five Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers and a recruit trainee were called to Whitfield’s parents' home April 25, 2022. During that interaction, police tased and handcuffed him naked and face down on the ground while he was in the throes of a mental health episode. Whitfield died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

The results of an autopsy for Whitfield, who was 39 years old, determined his death was a homicide and further ruled he died from heart failure while under law enforcement restraint.

Both Ahmad and Sanchez had less than three years working with the Indianapolis police department at the time of Whitfield's death. The officers involved, including Ahmad and Sanchez, remain on paid administrative duty status, IMPD said in a prepared statement.

Kautzman said he believes the officers were following their training and acted with no illegality or criminal intent in the man’s death. The two officers arrived at the courthouse with their attorneys Friday morning. After the hearing they were taken into custody.

The officers were expected to post bail and be released from jail at some point Friday, Kautzman said. The judge also ordered the officers to not possess firearms or any deadly weapons outside of their homes.

A pretrial conference for both men is set for July 5 at 9 a.m.

“I want the community to reserve judgment until both sides have had a chance to present all the evidence at trial on whether or not this is a tragedy or a criminal problem,” Kautzman said.

Whitfield's family spoke to media Thursday afternoon and said they were pleased with the grand jury's decision, adding the indictments were "a long time coming."

"It's been our opinion that the defendants still have not been transparent," said Gladys Whitfield, who stood close beside her husband, Herman Whitfield Jr., and held onto his arm. "Even though they promised transparency, all they have delivered is obliqueness and darkness and deception."

The grand jury's indictment allows criminal cases against the officers to proceed and is not an indication of guilt.

