Attorney: Oxford surveillance video shows armed security guard didn't take chance to stop shooter

An Oxford Schools security guard who was allegedly armed and roaming the school during November's shooting failed to stop the shooter, according to an attorney who reviewed surveillance video from the incident.

Ven Johnson, who is representing a number of parents of shooting victims in multiple civil lawsuits against school district officials, said at a news conference Wednesday that surveillance video shows a security officer stationed at Oxford High School, opening the door of a bathroom where Ethan Crumbley was still carrying out the attack, then closing the door and walking away.

Johnson said he believes the guard opened the door in the moments before Crumbley shot student Justin Shilling.

"Anybody would have seen three young men in that bathroom ... Justin Shilling was still alive," Johnson said.

Johnson said the guard told investigators she walked past Tate Myre, who had already been shot, and believed he was participating in a shooting drill, wearing very realistic makeup to depict injury. Myre died in the shooting.

Craig Shilling, Justin's father, said he also reviewed the video.

"It's difficult to know that he could still be here," he said during the press conference. "There was literally someone five feet away from him that could have stopped him."

Johnson said he is asking an Oakland County judge to add the guard as a defendant to a civil suit already filed on behalf of several parents of students who died or witnessed the violence. According to court documents Johnson plans to file this week, the guard told investigators she did not see or hear anything in the bathroom, which is why she shut the door.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year claims Oxford employees acted negligently in failing to intervene and stop the shooter, Ethan Crumbley, when he exhibited disturbing behavior.

Four students, Hana St. Juliana, Tate, Justin, and Madisyn Baldwin, died in the shooting. Six other students and one teacher were also injured. St. Juliana's and Baldwin's families are plaintiffs in a different civil suit in federal court against various district officials.

