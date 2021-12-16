Attorney: Plainville child pornography trial must be delayed because of defendant’s suicide attempts

Child pornography defendant Kyle Fasold’s numerous suicide attempts have hampered defense preparations badly, and combined with delays from the pandemic mean a trial can’t start until summer or possibly autumn, Fasold’s attorney told a federal judge Thursday.

At a virtual hearing, Assistant U.S Attorney Nancy Gifford emphasized that victims in the case — mostly preteen and teenage girls from Plainville — have been waiting “quite some time for a resolution,” but agreed to delay a trial until July.

Gifford also cautioned that if there’s no plea deal before then, the government has evidence that could justify more charges than the two counts of producing and distributing child pornography. If convicted of the existing charges, Fasold faces a sentence of 40 to 100 years in prison.

Appearing on Zoom in a wheelchair at the South Carolina medical facility where he’s being held, Fasold told U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shea that he’s willing to wait for jury selection until July 6. Fasold has been jailed since his arrest in early March of 2020.

Over the course of those 21 months in incarceration, Fasold, apparently attempted suicide at least three times, according to court documents. Fasold, 51, was crippled when he jumped from a second-floor walkway at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Rhode Island; in other instances, he tried to hang himself and to overdose on medication, according to documents.

Defense preparations stalled because of pandemic-related restrictions and by a series of transfers as the prison system sends Fasold between a contracted medical facility in South Carolina and the federal prison in Butner, N.C., Assistant Federal Public Defender Charles Willson said in a brief last month.

“Mr. Fasold previously was held in a facility in South Carolina, where Mr. Fasold had to be revived following an overdose. That facility did not provide adequate care, and it was a significant distance from counsel and the court, significantly hampering the attorney/client relationship and Mr. Fasold’s ability to participate in his defense.

“Just when there was some indication that matters might be getting on track, this situation have become complicated once again” because of a broken leg that Fasold, 51, evidently suffered at the South Carolina facility, Willson wrote.

While held in bed for several weeks, Fasold developed a severe bedsore and now his condition is so complex that the federal prison system doesn’t have an appropriate place to detain him, Willson said.

“Treaters have determined that Mr. Fasold is likely to need orthopedic surgery due to the deepening of the infection, as well as plastic surgery,” Willson wrote.

Willson is asking the federal marshals service to transfer Fasold to the federal medical center at Devens, Mass., for long-term care.

During his time at Butner, Fasold underwent a psychological evaluation to determine if he’s mentally capable of standing trial. After reviewing the report of Dr. Dawn Graney, a forensic psychologist who specializes in sex offender cases, Shea concluded Thursday that Fasold is competent.

Willson said he needs time with Fasold to review the prosecution’s case.

“I almost feel the need to start over again with Mr. Fasold” because of extended delays in discussion between the suicide attempts, Willson said.

Gifford said she is optimistic that the case can be resolved before trial, but added “at some point our evidence would require multiple more counts “ if there is no settlement.

Prosecutors said Fasold, formerly vice president of the Blue Dolphins Swim Team’s parents association, secretly videoed girls changing in the Plainville High School shower room. He also used a hidden camera to record girls changing into swimsuits in the bathroom of his home when at least one Blue Dolphins event was held there, according to documents. He is accused of posting pictures and videos to child sex sites on the dark web.

Soon after Fasold’s arrest, investigators announced they had seized video and computer equipment and were looking into what could be an extensive collection of child pornography. They have not commented further, but court documents indicate the prosecution has notified more than 30 potential victims.