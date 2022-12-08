Attorney: Police have new evidence in Charlotte mom’s decades-old murder

A family could finally have answers in the death of a Charlotte woman more than 30 years ago.

Investigators said Kim Thomas, 32, was found inside her Cotswold home on July 2, 1990. She was handcuffed and her throat was repeatedly slashed, police said, and her 10-month-old son was in his crib nearby.

PREVIOUS: ‘I miss her, enormously’: Young mother’s murder remains unsolved 30 year later

Her death has gone unsolved for decades but now, there could be a break in the case, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.

A prominent Charlotte defense attorney told the Observer police have uncovered evidence that could finally solve the case.

Read the full story here.

MORE PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

(WATCH BELOW: 2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say)