Attorney for Potsdam ex-cop accused of strangulation seeks body cam footage from incident

Nov. 2—NORFOLK — The attorney representing a former Potsdam police officer accused of choking a suspect is seeking body-worn camera footage from the night of the suspect's arrest.

Matthew A. Seymour, 45, is facing one misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing. He is being prosecuted in Norfolk Town Court and is represented by Edward F. Narrow of Canton. The case is being tried by Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Nicole Kyle. That office stepped in at the request of St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua to avoid potential conflicts of interest. That's because they've handled cases in the past where Seymour was an arresting officer.

Narrow said the case doesn't go back to court until Dec. 13. In the meantime, he's asking Kyle's office to release body-worn camera footage of the arrest of the suspect Seymour is accused of strangling. He's looking for footage from body cams worn by Seymour and two other village police officers who were with him at the time.

Narrow is also seeking copies of any plea offers or cooperation agreements, if they exist, from either St. Lawrence or Jefferson County prosecutors that may have extended to the suspect Seymour is accused of strangling in exchange for cooperation in the case against Seymour.

Prosecutors have not offered Seymour any plea agreements so far, according to his attorney.

"We're not in control of that. Jefferson County District Attorney's Office is in control, if they want to make a plea offer to the defendant," Narrow said.

The case is being overseen by Norfolk Town Justice George C. Grubee. Last month, he denied a motion to dismiss Seymour's charge.

Narrow had filed a motion seeking dismissal "in the interest of justice," court documents said, based on Seymour's prior actions.

"It is the courts (sic) opinion that a dismissal of these charges in the interest of justice could likely affect the confidence the public has in the criminal justice system," Grubee wrote in his ruling.

Narrow's motion to drop the charge asked the judge to consider "all the circumstances surrounding the allegations and balancing those circumstances against the almost 20-year career of Officer Seymour with the Potsdam Police Department and all of the wonderful things he's done ... both as a member of the police department and just a regular citizen in Potsdam," Narrow said earlier in October.

"In balancing all those factors out, we've asked the judge to dismiss the case in the interest of justice."

"During the course of Matt's career in Potsdam, he was involved with delivering two babies while on duty. He has a lot of accreditations, additional training, working with victims of child sexual assault," Narrow said at the time. "Matt has been working with victims of child sexual assault for years."

Seymour was arrested in May after an April 1 incident in which he "applied pressure to the throat of a male individual (in custody) which impeded his breathing," according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, which investigated and made the arrest. Seymour was fired shortly after being arrested.

The sheriff's office said it started its investigation after receiving "a referral from the Potsdam Village Police Department through the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office in regards to an incident involving an on-duty patrolman."

In 2015, Seymour was placed on leave after shooting and killing a Clarkson University graduate student found stabbing a classmate in the grad student's apartment.

Seymour returned to the department on Nov. 3, 2015, after he was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 10, the day that he fired four shots from his .45-caliber Glock 21 service pistol, killing 31-year-old Tian Ma.

Seymour and officer Clinton M. Perrigo arrived at 401 Swan St. in the Swan Landing Apartments in response to a report of a domestic assault, and found Ma on top of 25-year-old Yazhen Jiang, stabbing both her and himself. Perrigo did not fire his pistol.

At the time of the shooting, then-village police chief Kevin M. Bates said Ma refused to obey the officers' commands to drop the knife.

"They had their weapons drawn and asked the assailant several times to drop the knife and he did not comply," Bates said in 2015. "Officer Seymour shot four times, killing Ma on the spot."

Seymour afterward agreed to testify before a grand jury that reviewed the shooting to make sure it was either in self-defense or in protection of a third party.

Then-village administrator Everett E. Basford in November 2015 said he and Bates made the decision to have Seymour return to work following a discussion they had a week prior, without the grand jury having convened.