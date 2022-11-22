Attorney prepares to take the bench

Gus Anthony

Election night this year wasn’t the nailbiter for Gus Anthony that it was for candidates running against opponents.

Anthony, who practices law in Gaston, Cleveland and Lincoln counties, ran unopposed for Gaston County District Court judge, replacing retiring District Court Judge Michael Lands.

While a lot of candidates spent Election Day campaigning, the seasoned attorney could be found in his natural habitat – the courtroom.

On Election Day morning, Anthony found himself in the Cleveland County Courthouse representing two men accused of murder.

When Anthony found out he was running unopposed, he started working to either resolve his clients’ cases or get them reassigned before taking the bench in January.

He appeared before a judge to have his clients, Kevante Miller, charged with first-degree murder in 2021, and Jerry Childers, arrested on a first-degree murder charge in 2020, assigned new representation.

Suspects in separate cases, Miller and Childers will get court-appointed attorneys to pick up where Anthony left off.

With his office in Gastonia, Anthony has more cases to get resolved in Gaston County. Miller and Childers were his last Cleveland County clients facing murder charges.

In his new position, the 58-year-old attorney will preside over Gaston County District Court cases including criminal, traffic and family court. As District Court judges rarely preside outside their county, Anthony doesn’t anticipate making as many trips to the Cleveland County Courthouse as he's made in his 26 years practicing law.

Anthony sees his move to the judicial bench as the next logical step in his career, and he said working with the attorneys, judges and staff in Cleveland County has been a pleasure.

“They have a good bar over there,” he said.

He said folks at the Gaston County Courthouse are equally easy to work with, and he’ll do his best to close out the remaining cases there before putting on his black robe.

“I’m still trying to get a couple (cases) resolved before stepping away,” he said. “I still have another month to try to get something worked out.”

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.

